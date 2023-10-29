Chef Javier Sanz (Casas Ibáñez, Albacete, 1998) always had it clear that he would work with his inseparable friend, Juan Sahuquillo. He also said that his place was in his small town, Casas Ibáñez, in Albacete. From the kitchen of the Cañitas Maite hotel restaurant (owned by the Sanz family), the chefs managed to win the award for Newcomer Chef of the Year at Madrid Fusión in 2021. And not only that, also the award for the best ham croquette and to the best pickle. A feat that marked a before and after in their professional career and that allowed them to open Oba, a restaurant that has a Michelin star, a sustainable star and two Repsol soles. They will tell their experience next Saturday at the Murcia Gastronomic Region congress with the presentation ‘Tradition and avant-garde’, at 7:30 p.m.

–When did your interest in cooking arise?

–It’s been there all my life… I am the third generation of a family of hoteliers. My grandfather started it, then my father opened a small hotel that we have now taken a look at to do something more gastronomic. I have grown up in the kitchen and it is more of a way of understanding life.

–After your training, was it always clear to you that you would return to your town, Casas Ibáñez, and that you would take charge of Cañitas Maite?

–Yes, yes, it was always a life plan for both mine and Juan. We would go together and form. We took internships in different places but always with the plan of returning home. We really wanted to return and it was soon. At 22 years old we were already here.

–And always with Juan Sahuquillo?

-Always. We have been like brothers since we were very, very young. Inseparable. We met when we were children and we have always been best friends, arm and arm.

–What differences do they have when it comes to working?

–We connect very well. We have been together for many years, knowing each other and working hand in hand every day. We have never argued. In general, one can stand out in some things and another in others, just like the rest of the team. You have to have a very good team and know how to get the best out of each one. In terms of team management, business, openings, all the day-to-day things outside the home, I am more restless, while Juan is more at home and with the services.

–What are the charms of Casas Ibáñez for you?

–Casas Ibáñez has a special charm. You don’t expect what you can find. We are between the Júcar Valley and the Cabriel Valley, it is super cool, and the Hoces del Cabriel Natural Park, a biosphere reserve with one of the cleanest rivers in Europe. Is beautiful. It is a great area for hiking trails and various activities. In the Júcar Valley, a few kilometers to the other side, is Alcalá del Júcar, one of the most beautiful towns in Spain, with a great tourist attraction. We are surrounded by nature.

–What stands out about the gastronomy of your area?

–Especially from the region of La Manchuela, ours, which is rich enough not to have to go much further. For example, at Oba we have been super radical and we source our energy from what surrounds us. We don’t need anything else. And with that we have managed to create a very special and different restaurant. Our kitchen is among the 150 best restaurants in Europe. With a red star, a green star, two Repsol suns…

–In Oba they have as many workers as clients per service. TRUE?

-Yes Yes. We have a permanent staff, and what is very important is that people from all over the world always come to do internships and learn. We have a quota of six people for it. Very prepared people come. There are about 8 or 10 of us hired plus 4 or 6 interns. In total between 12 and 14 people approximately for 12 diners. It is an experience at the table in a very cool place, with one person per table. It is a restaurant with many details designed specifically for that. For example, Cañitas is a restaurant for all audiences, for everyday life, to have fun, to enjoy, to celebrate with a meal… it is the best known of our brand and where the most people come. There we do receive up to 120 diners. It is another concept that is also very careful, but in Oba it goes one step further.

–Where does the name of the Oba restaurant come from?

–In my town there was a very famous priest, Bonifacio Sotos, who also gives his name to the institute. He created a universal language in the 18th century that he wanted to implement. Esperanto is born from this language. We recover the dictionary. The peculiarity of this language is that all the words began with prefixes that marked the word family. Oba was the prefix that gave rise to all the words that mean feeling, soul… it fit us perfectly because it is something very personal.

–What is the best croquette in the world?

–It was in 2021. We won. It is true that we prepared very well. We do something different because we make it with sheep’s milk, sheep’s butter, and superfinely chopped Joselito ham, with many details. It went very well.

–Before receiving the prize, did you think you had a chance of winning?

–That day were the three most important competitions for us in Madrid Fusión. We reached the three finals of the three contests: revelation prize, which is perhaps the most important, best croquette in the world and best escabeche in Spain. We wanted to win it. We managed to prepare super well and win all three.

–It was a before and after in his career.

-Completely. We know that our career was going through that moment. That’s why we always said that we wanted to win the three awards but not out of pride, but out of necessity. Because in the end we were in a super small town, no one knew us. There are many super interesting projects in Spain and it is difficult to make a space for yourself, for people to come see you… and economically it is also difficult to maintain the project. There are very talented people who don’t make it. At that time we needed that support. We knew that our work life happened there and that if we won we would do well and if we didn’t win it would take us much longer to get where we wanted and we should have approached the project in a different way, with a lot of patience and financially taking smaller steps. .

–Does being young benefit or harm you in the profession?

–I see it as an advantage. We just turned 26 years old. We are very clear about where we want to go and what we want to do. You work a lot every day and still you don’t know if you’re wrong or not. We would have loved to have been able to go on stage –internships– somewhere else and learn a lot more, but we have made up for it by working 20 hours a day, 7 days a week and giving everything for our business. The day before yesterday I was in Dubai, yesterday I was in Madrid, today I am here, tomorrow in Ibiza and I can spend a month like this without stopping. I can handle it well, I have the energy to do everything. And more so being two.

Dream big



–What projects do you currently have in mind?

–After three years the company has grown and taken shape. We have, for example, a person dedicated to branding and marketing. Oba will change location to a 1,500 m2 premises. A super cool place to go for three stars little by little. The project may allow you to dream big. Cañitas is still there and we have made a second Cañitas brand, Eñe, a project with El Corte Inglés. We open in a month in Albacete, in 6 months in Madrid. A simple line for the entire public. We also have another project in Madrid with the Urban hotel and another in Ibiza.

–During your training, which chef did you learn the most from?

–We have been in very good houses that have opened their doors to us and have taught us values, work and discipline. One base. I think it is necessary when you are young to do internships and learn as much as possible. Mugaritz, Casa Marcial and Atrio trusted an 18-year-old kid to come and cook. That must be appreciated. We are what we are because of those who have opened the doors of their home to us, given us their recipes, taught us how to cook and invested time in us.

–What was your favorite dish as a child?

–Just as I like to eat in the best restaurant in the world and I travel the world eating –next week we have a day off, Tuesday, and we take a plane at night, we are going to eat at Noma, in Copenhagen and We come back – maybe then I am super simple and with a plate of white rice or rice with chicken I am the happiest in the world.

“Oba’s experience must be lived, it is not just about eating”

-What will they explain during the presentation ‘Tradition and avant-garde’ next Saturday in the Murcia Gastronomic Region organized by LA VERDAD?

-We would above all like to talk about Oba, the most complex part of our project. I find it very interesting that people can understand what is done there and why. What we propose is very cool. However, Oba is an experience that must be lived there, with everything it entails. It’s not just eating. We will also explain what we do at Cañitas Maite and we will also make a couple of dishes from each live and we will comment on the difference in gastronomic concepts. We also want to make known the importance of having second brands, formats for all audiences and more open proposals.

-What do you think of the gastronomy of the Region of Murcia?

-I think that right now the gastronomic business in the Region of Murcia is working very well. It seems that there are more and more projects and especially in recent years it seems that there has been a surge in terms of projects by young people with very personal, different and very cool proposals. On the other hand, we have many clients from the Region of Murcia who visit us and there is always mutual affection.