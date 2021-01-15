Banfield just won. The pose for the celebration photo in the dressing room is broken and the players start jumping to the beat of “Freed from Desire”. The chorus appeared by chance and was impregnated despite the fact that when the Italian Gala brought it to fame in 1996, several of Banfield’s kids were not even born. Amid the screams, Javier Sanguinetti’s phone rings.

“My mother doesn’t understand that if she calls me 10 minutes after the game I can’t answer her,” says the coach. “And to top it off he gets mad. She is a Banfield fan, she congratulates me, she tells me how well this one played, how good another one is, who looks like one who played I don’t know in what year. But sometimes I am chatting with my colleagues or partying. ‘And why didn’t you attend to me?’. Well, Mom, enjoy this moment. “

Sanguinetti was born and raised a few meters from the stadium where he now directs. Papa Jorge, a fan of Lanús; Mama Isabel (Pocha, for everyone), the one who calls after each game, a fan of the Drill. His children also divided the paths: Juan Pablo went to the garnet and Javier leaned towards the club in which he became the soccer player with the most games played (485) and in which he says he is one triumph from dying quiet.

“It would be incredible, the most, to close a circle. I can die in peace if I can win. It is a beautiful dream and I hope we can achieve it, it would be magnificent not only for me but for all the fans, ”he points out ahead of Sunday’s final against Boca for the Diego Maradona Cup.

-Is there space to enjoy?

-There is always space, the point is that one can do it. The problem is that sometimes you don’t allow it. Luis Garisto used to tell us that soccer is the only profession in which you never receive yourself; you win the weekend and the next you have to revalidate it. So is too demanding. There is no time, everything is wanted now. But knowing the history of Banfield, I know that having the possibility of playing a final puts us in a privileged place. I’m enjoying it with the responsibility of the case. I try to stay calm. It is not easy, but we must try not to win over anxiety.

-What things outside of football should a coach take into account?

-The problem today is trying to make the player fall in love every day. I live it with my children, who are the age of the soccer players I drive. The new generation has very little tolerance for frustration, they want things now. It is very difficult to have so many stimuli. Before we had a television and, maybe, a cell phone with which you could send a text message. Today you have many other stimuli that exceed the planet football. You have to accommodate the boy, you have to make him fall in love within the possibilities you have, convince him of your idea so that he can carry it out and your process can be successful; otherwise it is very difficult. Now, you tell me: is this putting a satellite into orbit? No, being a coach is not putting a satellite into orbit. Yes, you have to understand the problems that boys have, know that social networks play a preponderant role for their personality. In favor or oppossing. Today the networks rise in 5 minutes and bury in 15. And that is sometimes very cruel. A game ends and the first thing they do is see what happened. We used to stay in the locker room and analyze what had happened. Today is another world.

-It must be more courageous to make the player fall in love with training via Zoom or with a rare tournament like the Argentine one in which if you lose two games you run out of chances.

-Yes, it was a forced learning. We had to learn to put together a virtual training process so that afterwards he could move to the field and try not to suffer setbacks. It was quite a challenge to know how they were going to respond after being locked up for four months and training in departments. Some, those from the Interior, could go out to a field, run in a park … But in an apartment, the family below yells at you not to jump and run for an hour. It was very strange, but we have everyone’s predisposition. They complied, they were respectful. And clear rules preserve friendship.

-Is group management decisive?

-Without a doubt. But from the conviction. If you try to impose, I don’t think you will make great progress, it is useless. Then it’s up to the receiver if you want to do it or not. I am very close to the players and I also know that because of my work there are eleven who are going to be happy, those who go to the bank a little less and the rest are going to bitch me in 74 languages. The important thing is to give the same importance to all.

-When you did not have the backing of good results, you made two strong decisions by separating Daniel Osvaldo and then Nicolás Bertolo from the squad. It was hard?

– It is always difficult, but for me it is a finished subject. It is not pleasant to talk about it, nor was it pleasant to make those decisions. It already happened. My priority is the group.

-How much did it take to insist on off-court care in these times of a pandemic in which carelessness can generate a collective problem?

-I always tell the players that before being footballers they are people. And they are young and they have to live life. There is time for everything. You can have fun, you know what is okay and what is not. The player must be removed from that stigma of having to be the perfect man. He is a human being like anyone else, like a journalist, a businessman, a banker. The only difference is that it represents a “Model of”. And sometimes we don’t want to be a model for anything. We want to enjoy this profession, do what everyone does when they are young and without disturbing anyone. So I tell you: enjoy life because this is too short. Then they will want to live at 35 years of age what they did not experience when they were 18. Do they have to be responsible? Of course always. It costs nothing to do things neat. The theme in this generation is that with social networks they expose their life to everyone and sometimes it is not good to expose it. It’s good to enjoy it.

-Is arriving as they reach the final, after 4-1 to San Lorenzo, is the ideal way?

-I hope it is. What these guys have is a very strong conviction of what they do, that’s fantastic. They are not daunted by anything, nothing stops them, they are stubborn, they are persevering. The truth is that that gives you such great peace of mind … I needed and wanted to have a team that had an identity and was competitive. This exceeded my expectations, it passed me by. They have the courage to make decisions … There is nothing more beautiful for a coach than to identify with a team. Then it’s football: many times you do things and you get zero and other times you don’t do them so well and you get three points. The important thing is the conviction of knowing what they have to do regardless of any obstacle.

-From the outside, it gives the feeling that they have a plus for having grown together in inferiors.

-Undoubtedly. They are friends. And from large groups great teams are made. They grew together, they suffered together and what they are living today they have well deserved. They are boys of good wood. And they play football well.

Enjoy with your son, the one who hated football

In Banfield, Sanguinetti has already celebrated promotions as a fan, he shouted champion of First as Falcioni’s assistant and now he is going for complete consecration. Photo Maxi Failla

For the Banfield technician, “leaving the workplace is a challenge.” That is why he tries to change the axis in conversations with his family or friends. “It is difficult – he admits – because they are all very football fans and most of them are Banfield fans. But I’m looking to go out, I don’t feel like talking about football all the time, I want to talk about other things ”.

When he was directing in Paraguay, he disconnected playing golf, now the pandemic took out the meetings with friends but gave more space to the series via Netflix and to reading.

He says that his son Joaquín (20) became interested in football only after the Archu hang up the booties. “I hated soccer. It was what got dad out of his entire growth. When I started the stage as a coach he started to like it and now we have a very nice relationship, we share it, we live it together. But he was dedicated to rugby, he loves it. I accompany him, whenever I can I go to see him. And I suffer, uff, horrors. Not even in football do I set the timer, but there I go, I sit down, I activate the clock and all I hope is for the 40th minute to come and finish ”.

When he looks back, he praises his work group. It was the conditional support for after having let go of directing and having good experiences in Sol de América and Sportivo Luqueño, from Paraguay, to make the decision to return to Banfield in 2019 and again be assistant to Julio Falcioni, whom he had already accompanied in the club during the conquest of Apertura 2009 and then also in Boca, All Boys, Universidad Católica and Quilmes.

“The club needed me. And Julio, who is a person who gave me a lot, was asking me, he needed a hand… I didn’t hesitate. But my coaching staff was very important both to accompany me at that time and especially when I decided to take the lead ”, he underlines.

The talk ends minutes before Boca takes the field for the rematch with Santos for the Libertadores. The Banfield coach followed the game with a scorer at his side. He warns in the previous Xeneize elimination that Sunday’s rival in San Juan “has two teams, many variants, a highly trained coach and that there are too many things to take into account against a rival of that hierarchy.”

-How do you imagine after the final?

-No matter what happens, very happy to have done what was due, to have given everything to get a title. And I hope I find myself celebrating, that is my great wish.