The current regional coordinator of Podemos also announced the name of his candidacy, 'Now more than ever', the same one chosen by Irene Montero to head the list for the next European elections.

Sunday, January 14, 2024, 12:36







The deputy in Congress and current coordinator of Podemos in the Region of Murcia, Javier Sánchez Serna, will be the only candidate to lead Podemos in the Region of Murcia in the primary process established by the party. According to the training, Serna…