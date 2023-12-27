Javier Sánchez Serna (Murcia, 1985) announced this Wednesday that he is presenting his candidacy to continue leading Podemos in the Region of Murcia. As he explained on the social network Social, Elvira Medina.

«We have built a project that is worthwhile: brave, transformative and that does not ask permission from the two-party system, banks or media power. It's time to take care of the tool and make it more effective. Let's get to it,” he added.

Podemos opened its primary process this Tuesday, which will close on February 2. Aspiring regional coordinators can submit their candidacy until this Friday.

Sánchez Serna received the support of more than 90% of Podemos members in June 2020 and now aspires to continue with his responsibility because although he assures that if what they have done so far is important, “what they have is even more important” in front.

The leader of Podemos in the Region managed to keep his seat in Congress as a candidate for Sumar, a coalition that had the support of the voters of Más Región, IU. Podemos and Los Verdes, although on December 5, just two weeks after the PSOE and Sumar Government was formed, they moved to the Mixed Group with their formation after Yolanda Díaz did not appoint any minister from Ione Belarra's party, creating unrest among who gave him their support, despite the fact that his candidacy was not by consensus but decided by Madrid. Sánchez Serna defends his move to the Mixed Group and speaks of having regained “autonomy.”

Now, willing to remain at the head of a Podemos that has lost territorial power, Sánchez Serna assures that in the last four years they have built a project of which they can feel “proud” since in his opinion, they are the only opposition to PP and Vox . Likewise, he sent a message to the thousand militants who participated in the previous primaries because they, he said, “are the ones who set the course.”

Voting for the Podemos primaries will take place from January 24 to February 1. The results will be known on February 2.