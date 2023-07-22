Friday, July 21, 2023, 9:26 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The candidate for the Congress of Deputies, Javier Sánchez Serna, stressed this Friday that 48 hours after the appointment with the polls “everything is still open.” In addition, he stressed that only a strong Sumar guarantees a majority of the left.

In his opinion, “the vote for Sumar is the decisive vote” to prevent Santiago Abascal from sitting in the Council of Ministers.

He also reiterated that what the Spanish have to decide tomorrow “is the country model they want for the next decade.” In their coalition they raise it through a simple formula: it is about choosing “if they want a government with Abascal or with Yolanda Díaz,” he said at the closing of his electoral campaign in El Ventorrillo, of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, in Murcia. There he insisted on emphasizing that Sumar is fighting for a seat with Vox.

In statements to the press, Sánchez Serna once again highlighted the importance of progressive forces “mobilizing and campaigning” and for this he encouraged discussions with family, friends and co-workers and to refute “every lie” and with proposals, every message of hate.

The candidate of the coalition led by Yolanda Díaz lowered the curtain on the electoral campaign encouraging people to go to the polls and asked “that no one go to the beach without voting” to win “a better country for all.”