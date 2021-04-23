Javier Sánchez Medina he is a craftsman, a self-taught person who has been learning from what he has been breathing from other artisans. In fact, some media have defined him as ‘Sarah Jessica Parker’s favorite artist’ or ‘the artist of the most famous animal heads on Pinterest and Instagram’. At 43, he remembers that he got his driver’s license when he was 18 years old “just turned. It was proposing it and taking it out the first time, both theoretical and practical, “he explains to this newspaper, adding that” he lived in a large province like Badajoz and not precisely in the center of the city, so I was clear that I was going to need the car«.

For this reason, he does not consider himself a great passionate about cars, although “I do like them, but since I live in a big city I don’t use it much. I would like to use it more as I love driving. When I am stressed I like to take the car and do kilometers, but since I live in the center of Madrid I use my car less than I would like », he details.

He remembers his first car, a Golf convertible, a model that, «as a teenager, that first car always keeps a lot of secrets. The first outing, the first trips, the first getaways with friends… ”, he emphasizes. He also remembers his first long trip, «to Cádiz. For me it meant leaving the province and I went to Zahara de los Atunes ».

The craftsman currently drives a Subaru Forester ecoHybrid, “a marvel of a car for its traction and for the capacity it has, since I have to travel and bring materials for my work.” What’s more, it notably highlights “comfort and versatility”; And, when asked if this model responds to what he expected before acquiring it, he does not doubt it: «Totally, even much more. At the wheel the car is super comfortable and the boot capacity is even higher than I expected. What’s more, it is hybrid, which allows me to access the city center».

Likewise, he considers that, when choosing a car, “it is important to drive an ECO car, although the car has to enter me through the eye, aesthetics are secondary”.

The craftsman, who keeps “only the Forester and a bicycle in the garage. I have had motorcycles, but right now with those two I can manage “, he details that he prefers to go behind the wheel since he considers himself a good driver, or, at least” my friends and my family ask me to drive myself. ” “There are few things I like more than driving, be it night or day. When they propose to change, I say no because the trip is shorter for me at the wheel ». And that as a co-pilot “I tend to be trusting, but it also depends on the person you ride with,” he points out with a laugh.

Finally, he is one of those who considers that a car says a lot about its owner: «a car defines who and how you are. It is part of you, of your life. Most dreams come true traveling ».