A total of 3,216 runners faced the Christmas excesses and the massive preúvas in Cartagena and fulfilled the increasingly crowded tradition of exercising on the last day of the year. The San Silvestre, organized by LAVERDAD and the Cartagena City Council together with the municipality's athletics clubs, as well as the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia (FAMU), consisted of an attractive route through the streets of the city center, with a length of 5.8 kilometers.

Ideal for both novices and veterans, both for those who wanted to jog and for those who competed until the end, the atmosphere of the oldest San Silvestre in the Region, in its 42nd edition, once again left no one indifferent.

The test, which started punctually at 11:30 a.m. from Paseo Alfonso . Once again, the morning schedule worked like a charm, as many of the runners took the opportunity to join the aperitif and, later, the 'afternoon'.

Already at the beginning, the test was, as usual, divided into two groups: those who warmed up intensely looking for the optimal sensations from the beginning and those who were photographed dressed in the most varied costumes: from a Ferrero Rocher to a 'Duffman'. ', passing through some very particular dolls or girlfriends.

In the last test of the year in the city, Francisco Javier Ruzafa, an athlete from Bahía Algeciras, emerged the winner by stopping the stopwatch at a tremendous 17.20, at a pace of two minutes and fifty-nine seconds per kilometer. Francisco Javier Ruzafa finished in second position, with 17.48. Third was Salvador Martínez Zamora, who finished the test in 17.57.

In the female category, the 17-year-old Eva Sánchez Castro, triathlete from UCAM, won the test. She managed to finish the 5.8 kilometers in 21.17. As soon as she reached the goal, she confessed to having done “several” tests of this style, one of them in Cádiz just two days ago. “I'm happy. Last year I was second and this year I won,” she said. “I'm in preseason and I'm doing several races like this,” she said.

Behind them, a stream of runners arrived for more than 40 minutes. At the finish line, most of them commented on the sensations they had had and, furthermore, what they were going to do on the last afternoon of the year. It is a different day and is another tradition during the Christmas holidays.

Sponsored by Caixabank, Universae and Aquadeus, the race has the collaboration of Be Urban Running, DSM and the Port of Cartagena and the thanks of Coca Cola, Unafurgo, Berbois and Fini candy, who awarded a prize for the most original costume.