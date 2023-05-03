Javier ruined the plan of the ajiaco with cockroach in "AFHS": where did the insect end up?

The cockroach plan in Jimmy’s ajiaco went wrong in “At the bottom there is room”. In episode 210 of the América TV series, Javier went to Francesca’s and posed as a strange diner to put the insect on a plate of food in order to harm Laia, the new chef in charge at the restaurant. However, as expected, everything went wrong when the popular ‘Happy’ lost the animal and had an embarrassing moment in front of Alessia.

It turns out that the cockroach got inside the pants of ‘Javi’, who, after this fatal mistake, complicated the young Gonzales’ plan so that Laia is fired and Miss Montalbán becomes the main chef again. Where will this problem end?