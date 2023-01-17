Italy mourns one of its most international stars, Gina Lollobrigida, who passed away last Monday, the 16th. The funeral will be this Thursday the 19th at 12:30 p.m. in the baroque church of Santa Maria in Montesanto in Rome, a temple known as the Church of the Artists since every Sunday since 1941 a mass is celebrated in their honor. Before that, her admirers will be able to go to the burning chapel installed since Wednesday in the Room of the Protomoteca of the Campidoglio palace, seat of the City Hall of Rome. A farewell that will not miss Javier Rigau, the one who was her controversial husband for nine years. And it is that the Catalan was notified by the son of the actress, Milko, and was able to say goodbye to her last Friday.

The Italian broke her femur in September of last year in a domestic accident and, after months of convalescence, she has not been able to overcome this situation given her delicate state of health and her advanced age, 95 years old. Rigau himself has confirmed to the ABC newspaper that since he was notified by the family, he moved to Rome where he is staying in an apartment in the vicinity of the clinic where Gina Lollobrigida was. There he will remain until the final goodbye. “I will stay with Milko and Dimitri (the artist’s grandson) to organize the funeral where I, as the husband, will be in the front row,” he told ABC exclusively.

Lollobrigida and Rigau’s relationship was not without controversy. Both starred in numerous covers, first because of her surprising love and, later, because of the actress’s complaint that she assured that she was married against her will. The two met at a party in Monaco, when the businessman was just 15 years old and that was the beginning of their relationship. It was in the year 2000 when that idyll took shape and became public, becoming a true worldwide scandal with suspected fraud included.

Then came the wedding announcement that was suspended due to media pressure. “Given the constant and untruthful illegitimate interference in honor and privacy that he has been suffering continuously since he announced his engagement to Mrs. Gina Lollobrigida by a sector of the Spanish press and that he has been forced to file civil and criminal actions relevant so that their fundamental rights are respected, we inform you that Mr. Rigau has canceled his marriage commitment, “he said then in a statement.

The surprise came when in 2013 the Italian artist denounced her husband for having married a second time, according to her, without her knowledge, in 2010. “In Spain the case was filed and in Italy he lost the lawsuit, after I was acquitted” , explained Rigau in his day in the magazine ‘Corazón TVE’. Given the lack of dissolution of the marriage by sentence, Pope Francis opted for a dispensation based on her advanced age that did recognize the 9 years that the marriage had lasted.

Despite the judicial war, they maintained a cordial relationship until the last day and Gina wanted to say goodbye to the Catalan businessman, for whom the Italian actress has been a life partner, a girlfriend and a wife. This is how he defined it a few years ago. “A woman with a very changeable personality” who in private was “charming.”