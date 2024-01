Monday, January 22, 2024, 3:24 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

With ten days left until the closing of the winter market, Javier Recio has a lot of work ahead of him. At the moment, he has brought in the under-23 full-back Enol Coto on loan from Sporting, he has released Sergio Navarro, who returned to Leganés, he fired…