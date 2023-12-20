Thursday, December 21, 2023, 00:56



There are many fans who are calling for the dismissal of Javier Recio, Grana sports director, who has made more than visible mistakes in the configuration of a squad that is among the ten most expensive of the forty in the First Federation (including the affiliates) but that is very far from producing at the expected level.

That the Grana board dismisses the Madrid native, currently on paternity leave in the United States until the beginning of January, is not such an accessible operation for the club, unless Felipe Moreno takes out his wallet again. To begin with, Recio has an annual salary close to 120,000 euros and his contractual relationship would end in June 2025, although the document includes a unilateral termination clause in favor of Real Murcia by which he could break his contract for the next year. comes and pay him only 50% of his 2024-25 salary. Of course, for that the Grana team must finish the current course from tenth position in the table downwards. Therefore, Recio ensures that he will continue if Murcia 2023-24 is promoted, plays in the playoff or remains from sixth to tenth, a safety net that is protecting him.

If Granas managers decide to do without the services of the Madrid native, they risk that, in addition to paying his emoluments between now and the end of the campaign, they could have to face the entirety of his future salary if Murcia finishes above tenth place. At the moment, the current Grana sports director is working telematically from the United States.