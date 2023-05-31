Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 00:00



Javier Recio (Madrid, 50 years old) is chosen to command the technical secretariat of Real Murcia. After several weeks of interviews, the position will finally go to the man from Madrid, who, in addition to the grana offer, considered that of other leading teams in the First Federation. Neither Óscar Carazo nor Mauro Pérez, two of the first options, nor Txema Indias, enrolled in Leganés. Finally it will be Recio, who was also on the table of some Second teams.

The new sports director from Granada was present last Saturday at the Enrique Roca and in recent months he has closely followed the third category of Spanish football. He knows that in the grana club he must build a squad that is a candidate for promotion, a challenge that he has already achieved in another historical club in Spanish football.

As a soccer player, he trained in the Real Madrid youth academy and later formed part of the midfield of teams such as Celta B and Leganés years before Felipe Moreno landed in Butarque. In fact, they did not know each other prior to his arrival at Real Murcia. He then played in Portugal and Scotland before returning to Spain to play for Segunda B teams like Algeciras, Lorca, Terrasa, Badalona and Sant Andreu. In total, 75 games in Second and 203 in Second B.

After hanging up his boots, he worked for Real Madrid and Espanyol just before making the leap to Mallorca in the summer of 2016. In his first campaign, the Balearic team went down to Second B, although it only took Recio a few months to return it to Second. His great success: the signing of Vicente Moreno and the commitment to a group of footballers who, in some cases, are still with the red and black team in First Division today. The best thing was that, maintaining the block and after a ‘playoff’ against Albacete and Deportivo de La Coruña, his team also went up to the First Division. In August 2020 he left Spain to join Bolívar in Bolivia, an experience he lived through until August 2021. Now he will have the mission of putting together a new Real Murcia candidate for promotion to Segunda.