The Board of Directors of EL PAÍS ratified this Thursday the appointment of Javier Moreno as director of the newspaper, replacing Soledad Gallego-Díaz. Moreno, who will take over today, telematically addressed the newsroom to resolve all doubts about this new stage. From the headquarters of the newspaper, the already former director; Manuel Mirat, CEO of PRISA and president of EL PAÍS; Alejandro Martínez Peón, CEO of PRISA Noticias, and the Deputy Director of Video and Photography, Carlos de Vega, who presented the event.

In accordance with the Statute of the Editorial Board of EL PAÍS, the appointment has been submitted to a consultative vote by the Editorial Board, which has endorsed the appointment. Moreno thanked the result, which “encourages and pushes a lot” to undertake this project knowing that he is supported by the professionals of the newspaper. “There is a solid team that we are going to work on,” he emphasized.

Moreno, who in recent years has been the director of the América edition and who was already director of EL PAÍS for eight years, outlined several of the challenges to face, some imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. “The mission of the Newsroom is to be prepared for what may happen, for the acceleration of digitization that is going to occur,” the director summarized. To which he added: “We have demanding, loyal readers who have subscribed – to the new digital model – and we have to give them more quality, more depth and that will make web publishing evolve.” To achieve this end, it is committed to building a solid structure, with specialized profiles that allows strengthening all editions and sections of the newspaper.

Moreno faces this process with two previous experiences behind him, because during his previous stage as director of EL PAÍS he carried out the first major reform of the print edition since its foundation and merged the print and digital newsrooms to launch the current digital edition. Later, from America, he led the digitization of that edition.

Both Moreno and Gallego-Díaz agreed that during the last two years, in which she has been the newspaper’s director, they have been in constant contact and will continue to be, since the director will continue to collaborate in the Opinion section from September.

Both are aware that this change in management is taking place at a time of global uncertainty and therefore EL PAÍS must be, more than ever, a “stable” newspaper capable of defending its principles.