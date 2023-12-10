Javier Milley was sworn in as President of Argentina on Sunday, announcing that he would take painful austerity measures as he sought to cut spending and curb inflation.

The 53-year-old liberal economist broke tradition by addressing thousands of his supporters on the steps of Congress, while they waved flags, chanted “Freedom,” and chanted slogans in support of cutting spending.

“There is no money,” Milley said, pledging to put an end to “decades of decadence.”

“No government has inherited such a bad legacy,” he said.

He added, “The bottom line is that there is no alternative to austerity and there is no alternative to shock therapy.”

He continued, “We know that the situation will get worse in the short term. But after that, we will see the fruits of our efforts.”

The inflation rate in Argentina is approximately 140% on an annual basis.

Analysts warned that government reserves had fallen to a dangerous level, and that the heavily indebted country had few borrowing options.

Milley pledged to cut spending by 5% of gross domestic product in Latin America's third-largest economy.

After his speech, the new president made his way on foot and then in an open car, from the Congress building to the Casa Rosada presidential palace, greeting his supporters with his sister Karina, his closest aide, next to him.

Milley will later announce the members of a government consisting of nine ministers, a significant reduction from the current 18 ministers. He said the first set of his measures would be presented to Congress within days.