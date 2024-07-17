The controversy over racist chants by the Argentine national team on the bus after winning the Copa América continues. During the celebration, the players chanted discriminatory slogans against the French team that had been heard from fans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enzo Fernández, an Argentine player, was in a live video when they started singing the song that caused a stir. Now, both the players and Fernández himself are involved in controversy and rejection from the entire world of football. Even the Argentine government declared that the act was reprehensible and that it deserved an apology from two of the greatest figures in Argentine sport.

“The captain must apologize”

The Undersecretary of Sports of Javier Milei’s government, Julio Garro, said in a radio interview that the act affected all Argentines because of the image it left of their country and the discrimination in it. He also regretted that this type of harangue was common in the fields of his country.

“The captain of the national team should come out and apologize. The same goes for the President of the AFA. It leaves us, as a country, in a bad position after so much glory,” Garro told the media outlet ‘Corta’. This is thanks to the fact that neither Lionel Messi nor Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, have publicly expressed their rejection of the regrettable event.

“It happens more often (to apologize) in social life, in schools and clubs, but not in big football. I think it’s an opportunity for them to see that football also asks for forgiveness,” said the leader. This request is added to the complaint that the French Football Federation filed against the AFA for these racist chants.

Now, the issue continues to develop and one of the visible faces of the controversy is Enzo Fernández, also a Chelsea player, who was even criticised by his own teammates at the English club. In response to this, the ‘blues’ published a statement in which they reproach the acts and announce the opening of a disciplinary process against the footballer.