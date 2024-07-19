The Argentine government has been one of the biggest defenders of its country’s national team following the controversy generated by racist chants chanted by the players during the celebration of their Copa America victory.

According to the criteria of

To this extent, when a former sports official came out to ask Messi and the AFA to apologize for the incident, within a few hours he had already been fired by Javier Milei’s government. “No government can tell the world champion Argentine team what to say, what to think or what to do” the president’s office declared in official media.

Another defender was the vice president of the nation, Victoria Villarruel, who on her ‘x’ account published a message for the players and, in particular, for Enzo Fernández in which she described France as a colonialist and hypocritical nation. “No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a song on the pitch or for telling the truths that they don’t want to admit,” she said.

The Milei government apologizes for Villarruel’s words

Villarruel’s statements were quickly considered as a government position in the face of the controversy generated. However, it was learned that on Thursday, the secretary of the Presidency and also sister of Javier Milei, Karina Milei, held a meeting at the French embassy in the country to apologize for the words of her vice president.

“(Karina) went to explain that the unfortunate comment that occurred on social networks was personal and that, indeed, It was not the government’s position“, declared the presidential spokesman in response to a question about the emergency meeting between the secretary and the French ambassador. For the government, the act was unfortunate and mixed “questions of sporting passions with diplomatic issues.”

Finally, they declared that diplomatic relations with the European country were “intact.” For now, the vice president has not made any statement regarding the apologies presented by the Argentine presidential office.