On Sunday, December 10, Javier Milei gave his first speech as president of Argentina from the steps of Congress. The far-right received the baton of command from the Peronist Alberto Fernández at the inauguration ceremony, but he broke protocol and did not address the legislators of the Assembly in his first official message. Milei described a harsh economic outlook and warned Argentines that the coming months will be one of more inflation and more poverty.

These are the 12 most relevant phrases from Javier Milei's inauguration speech:

“Today a new era begins in Argentina. “Today we end a long and sad history of decadence and decline and begin the path of rebuilding our country.”

“Unfortunately, our leadership decided to abandon the model that had made us rich and embraced the ideas of freedom and the impoverishing ideas of collectivism. For more than 100 years, politicians have insisted on defending a model that only generates poverty, stagnation and misery.”

“The solution implies, on the one hand, a fiscal adjustment in the national public sector of 5 points of GDP, which unlike the past, will fall almost entirely on the State and not on the private sector.”

“This is the legacy they leave us: a planted inflation of 15,000% annually, which we are going to fight tooth and nail to end. Consequently, there is no alternative solution to the adjustment.”

“This is the last bad drink to begin the reconstruction of Argentina. That is, there will be light at the end of the road.”

“They have ruined our lives. They have made us drop our salaries 10 times. Therefore, we should not be surprised that populism is leaving us with 45% poor and 10% destitute.”

“There is no room for discussion between shock and gradualism. Naturally, this will have a negative impact on the level of activity, employment, real wages, and the number of poor and indigent people.”

“Our country has been kidnapped by drug traffickers and violence. “Our security forces have been humiliated for decades, they have been abandoned by a political class that has turned its back on those who take care of us.”

“The situation in Argentina is critical and emergency. We have no alternatives and we don't have time either. We have no room for sterile discussions. Our country demands action and immediate action. “The political class leaves a country on the brink of the deepest crisis.”

“We are going to make all the necessary decisions to fix the problem caused by 100 years of waste by the political class. Even if it is hard at first. We know that in the short term the situation will worsen. But then we will see the fruits of our efforts.”

“As for the Argentine political class, I want to tell you that we do not come to persecute anyone, we do not come to settle old vendettas or discuss spaces of power. We do not ask for blind accompaniment, but we will not tolerate hypocrisy, dishonesty or the ambition for power to interfere with the change that we Argentines choose.”

“It is no coincidence that this presidential inauguration occurs during the holiday of Hanukkah, the festival of light, since it celebrates the true essence of freedom. The war of the Maccabees is the symbol of the triumph of the weak over the powerful, because you know that I prefer to tell you an uncomfortable truth rather than a comfortable lie.

