Since he won the Argentine primaries in August, libertarian Javier Milei showed his most defiant side and defended his controversial proposals without restraint. His confidence and high-sounding attacks on his rivals increased even more in recent weeks, when he positioned himself as the favorite in the polls and his possible victory in the first round was even raised. That’s why, The sweetened version that has been shown after the elections on Sunday the 22nd represents a radical change in a figure that few associate with moderation.

The former candidate for the Argentine presidency for the Together for Change party, Patricia Bullrich.

Despite the expectations generated around Milei, The libertarian obtained the same percentage of votes as in the primaries, which shows a stagnation that is not good news for him with a view to the second presidential round. His strategy now seems to be to seek conciliation.

Since Sunday, the self-supporting candidate of the ‘anti-caste’ struggle He went hunting for the votes of other political forces, especially Together for Change (that of Mauricio Macri). In recent days Milei also proposed adding Patricia Bullrich herself to her eventual government (who came third in the first round and joined her campaign on Wednesday). “How am I not going to incorporate her, if she has been successful in combating insecurity,” she said about the former Security Minister of the Macri government.

In his eagerness to add support, The libertarian also offered positions to the left. “We have the Ministry of Human Capital and in some aspects of the areas that enter there the people who know the most about this issue are from the left. If you are going to provide a solution, what do I care what you think about the theory of value? ”He said in an interview with the La Nación + channel.

The support of Bullrich voters (23.8%) would be vital for Milei (29.9%) to surpass Sergio Massa (36.6%), official candidate and who, according to analysts, had support with a growth trend partly attributed to the fear campaign launched against Milei.

New focus

He confused the advantage he gained from the parties with the destruction of all the intrinsic logic of politics.

The question now is whether Milei will be able to attract new voters to his speech of Kirchnerism versus anti-Kirchnerismespecially if one considers the vehemence with which he attacked until a few days ago those he seeks today as allies.

In his opinion column in the Argentine newspaper La Nación, journalist Martín Rodríguez Yebra points out that since Milei won the primaries “he confused the advantage he gained from the parties with the very destruction of all the intrinsic logic of politics. He made a collection of enemies with his public appearances. He viscerally attacked the leaders of Together for Change, with the only exception of Mauricio Macri. He wanted to demolish Patricia Bullrich by portraying her as a ‘bomb thrower,’” he adds.

The Argentine political scientist Santiago Rodríguez Rey affirms that Milei’s problem is that now ““He needs a part of the caste that he previously denounced.” and that, furthermore, there is a certain disorder in this search for allies. “There are crossed messages, there are too many people around them talking, saying similar and different things, offering positions. These types of conversations are not held in public, offering positions left and right denotes this internal chaos,” he tells El Comercio.

Sergio Massa, candidate for the presidency of Argentina, speaks during the 2023 Presidential Debate.

While Milei seeks votes, the parties themselves try to establish their position. Rodríguez Rey points out that An internal division is coming in Together for Change, a coalition that also obtained less support on Sunday than in the August primaries. He adds that although there may be greater appetite for the Together for Change vote, we must not miss the fact that there are 10 more points between the non-official Peronist Juan Schiaretti and Miriam Bregman of the Left Front and Workers-Unity, the other two candidates who competed on Sunday.

“As much as Milei’s approach now is Kirchnerism versus anti-Kirchnerism, the options for alliances are many. And I think that the position that Sergio Massa is putting forward is broader. ANDIn Libertad Avanza you can even see messages that talk about calling on the left and Milei has no option with them. When it comes to making deals, the talks have to be more serious than a tweet, a meme, a person saying something on the air, which is what is happening now,” he points out.

In this scenario, he adds that Milei should let the effect of victory that accompanies Massa today pass before launching into offering charges and secure alliances. “The only reason why we seek to speed up the time is to have the partners on our own side as soon as possible, the issue is that this does not allow the groups with which we want to associate to be reorganized,” he concludes.

