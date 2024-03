Argentine President Javier Milei prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem | Photo: EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, will travel to Miami next April to receive a distinction that will be granted to him by the Jewish community residing in the American city.

“Javier Milei will travel to Miami to receive a distinction from the Jewish community for his political ideas and his support for Israel”, wrote this Sunday (17) the Argentine president himself on his profile on the social network Argentine communication that informs you about your next trip to the United States.

Milei and her sister, the secretary general of the Argentine Presidency, Karina Milei, will be honored on April 10 as “International Ambassadors of Light”, during a dinner organized by the Jewish movement Chabad Lubavitch, on the occasion of the inauguration in Miami of the Menachem Center Mendel Schneerson.

At the end of November last year, a few days before assuming the Argentine presidency, Milei traveled to the United States and in New York visited the Ohel, a structure that protects the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (1902-1994), known as the Lubavitch Rebbe.

The Ohel, which the Argentine president had already visited in July 2023, is a pilgrimage site for Hasidic (Orthodox) Jews, with whom Milei maintains close religious ties in Buenos Aires.

Milei recognized himself as Catholic, but also said a few years ago that he planned to convert to Judaism and is currently receiving instruction in the Jewish holy books. The Argentine head of state also maintains close bilateral relations with Israel, a country he visited last February.