The Argentine president, Javier Mileiwill travel to New York this Saturday, where he will participate for the first time in the United Nations General Assembly and will hold a series of meetings, including one with the businessman Elon Muskwith the Ecuadorian president, Daniel Noboaand another with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Milei will arrive in New York this Saturday night, and her first activity will be a meeting with journalists from New York Times On Sunday, the presidential spokesman reported at a press conference on Friday, Manuel Adorni.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, during her visit to kyiv. Photo:AFP

On Monday, the Argentine president will open his agenda with a speech to investors at the New York Stock Exchange, where he will also participate in the bell-ringing ceremony that marks the start of trading.

That same day, the libertarian will meet with the businessman Elon MuskCEO of Tesla and owner of the social network X, with whom he has a good relationship and has already met on two occasions.

Reiterate your defense of Israel and your criticism of China and what you often describe as impoverishing socialism

Milei will close the day on Monday with a meeting with representatives of the Council on Foreign Relations of the United States, in an event where she will also offer a brief speech.

According to local media, the president will travel accompanied by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo; the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei; and the chancellor, Diana Mondino.

The presentation of the Argentine politician before the 79th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. New York time (7:30 p.m. GMT).

File photo dated July 4, 2024 of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. Photo:(EPA) EFE

For the moment, his office has not provided information about the ultra-liberal president’s speech, but the local press has anticipated that a presentation similar to the one he gave in January at the Davos Forum is expected, in which he promoted his libertarian agenda and warned about the “dangers” that haunt the Western world.

In addition, he is expected to reiterate his defense of Israel and their criticism of China and what is often described as “impoverishing socialism.”

Within the framework of its participation in the UNMilei will also hold a bilateral meeting with the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboaand a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The president will begin his return trip on Tuesday evening, and is scheduled to arrive in Argentina on Wednesday at 07:00 local time (10:00 GMT).

In parallel with Milei’s meetings during the UN assembly on Tuesday, the Argentine foreign minister, Diana Mondino, is scheduled to hold meetings with her Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajaniand its Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

He will also participate on Wednesday in a meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 member countries, which will be inaugurated by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Photo:EFE

Mondino will extend his visit until Friday and his agenda also includes bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others, in addition to his participation in a breakfast with foreign ministers of Latin America and a meeting on the situation in Venezuela.

During his last day in the United States, Mondino will attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Brasilia Consensus, a meeting with Jewish organizations and a meeting of foreign ministers of Mercosur with the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.