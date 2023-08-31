Recently, the Observatory of Applied Psychology of the University of Buenos Aires revealed a survey in which 38 percent of the participants affirmed that the controversial candidate of the Libertad Avanza party, Javier Milei, will be the candidate with the most votes in the elections which will be held in October.

Although the numbers are not enough for the candidate, who has been compared to former presidents such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, to emerge victorious in the first round, some experts agree that Argentina is crying out for a change and that, seeing no other option than the traditional parties, the majority could lean towards Milei.

This added to the fact that 50 percent of those surveyed assured that Argentina would be “much better” or “somewhat better” under his command.



But, what are the reasons why Argentines can see a way out in Milei, especially the economic issues that afflict the country at all levels?

In his speeches and from the beginning of the campaign, the candidate has been emphatic in his political tendency, which he has defined as libertarian, a position somewhat distant from what liberalism has meant up to now for Latin countries.

The presidential candidate of the La Libertad Avanza party, Javier Milei.

liberalism vs. libertarianism

The literature indicates that liberalism He considers that every action is good when a third party is not harmed.

Likewise, it is characterized by reducing certain freedoms, in what it considers necessary to protect and form wills. Hence, in many societies, for children, going to school is an obligation, not an option. Along the same lines, this doctrine does not take perfectionist measures, that is, in specific cases it does not force individuals of legal age to train in a profession and does not impose a religion on them.

In the 19th century and the 20th century, new currents and libertarianism It emerged as an ideology that, although it promotes freedom and autonomy as a central axis, considers the State as an organization that is not entirely necessary, since its role consists of protecting individual freedom and, therefore, its institutionality can be reduced to a minimum.

Hence, in his speeches, the leader of the Libertad Avanza party frequently emphasizes that State officials are ‘parasites’ and ‘ruffians’ and that as president he will close four of the eleven government ministries, Well, the more institutionality, the less freedom and more public spending.

Fabio Enrique Pulido, Doctor of Philosophy of Law from the University of Buenos Aires and an academic at the University of La Sabana, explains that, although this is an ideology, Milei is not an anarchist, he is more of an anarcho-capitalist, that is, an idealist who maintains that the State has to intervene to correct the market and to help the weak.

For libertarianism, for example, it is not wrong to help a poor person, what is not right is that they force themselves and get into people’s pockets

“The best way to distribute goods is freedom, because when the State interferes in economic transactions, it damages the real distribution. For libertarianism, for example, it is not wrong to help a poor person, what is not right is that they force themselves and get into people’s pockets. That Milei calls charity with someone else’s pocket, ”explains Pulido.

Despite his harsh criticism of this one, Milei believes that the State is necessary to coordinate social behaviors through figures such as transit, judges and the police, hence he shares with Robert Nozick author of the book Anarchy, State and Utopia that “a minimal State, limited to the narrow functions of protection against violence, theft and fraud, compliance with contracts, etc., is justified; that any more extensive State would violate the right of people not to be forced to do certain things and is therefore not justified; that the minimal State is inspiring, as well as correct”.

Javier Milei after his victory in the Argentine primaries.

How viable is libertarianism in Argentina?

Yes ok This ideology has been adopted by a variety of countries around the world: the Libertarian Party of Australia, the Libertarian Party of British Columbia in Canada, and the Party of Reason in Germany; the incidence in Latin America could just arrive.

Hence, despite the claims and the controversy of some of his proposals, which have led more than one to describe him as “crazy”, the truth is that a possible arrival to the presidency of Milei could mean “a resounding change in the life of Argentines”, explains Polished.

Every time an institution, a ministry is suppressed, for Milei people are given more freedom. See also The Italian Poke House expands in the USA: acquired the iconic Sweetfin brand

“Argentina is a gigantic State that, traditionally, has a great economic problem because it has very high public spending. Milei knows that change cannot be expected overnight, but that it has to be progressive. For the candidate, freedom has a direct relationship with the State. The more State, the less freedom. Every time an institution, a ministry is suppressed, for Milei people are given more freedom. So, when people claim that education is important, he cross-examines ordinary citizens if they want to pay for a neighbor’s education and questions the reasons why the State should do charity”, adds the expert.

That’s why, its economic policy, At a time when Argentina faces an astronomical debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and whose interest it has been paying with more debt (in yuan and with Qatari credits, for example), it is the central key.

Deputy Javier Milei is known for his ultraliberal ideologies. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

Milei has already announced the end of the Central Bank of Argentina and, secondly, the need to dollarize the country, Well, from his perspective, when a financial organization sets the price of the currency, it meddles in people’s pockets.

In this order of ideas and following three fundamental principles: respect for individual freedom and that of others, respect for property and the right to life, Milei continues in her political contest putting more than one person to think about the possibility of a completely opposite change to the current social policy of Argentina.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME