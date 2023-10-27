Javier Milei, during the interview broadcast by the A24 network, on October 26, 2023.

The last interview with the ultra Javier Milei obtained one of the highest audience levels on Argentine television on Thursday night and hours later it continues to reverberate in conversations, media and social networks. There were two especially striking moments in the talk. One occurred when the candidate for the presidency of Argentina, who on November 19 will face the Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round of the elections, seemed upset by a “murmur” in the studio, which was “killing” him. He said. The second happened minutes later, when the ultra resorted to a misogynistic metaphor to boast about the support he obtained this week from Patricia Bullrich, the conservative candidate who was left out of the race for the Casa Rosada in Sunday’s elections: “I am in the middle of his sheets.”

Milei had arrived late to host Esteban Trebucq’s program. Sitting in the television studio, she apologized and began a conversation that lasted more than an hour. Since the general elections on Sunday, “everything” had happened, both agreed. After Massa’s victory in the first round, the ultra, which came second with almost 30% of the votes, moderated his message to ask those leaders whom he had treated as murderers and thieves during the electoral campaign to vote. One of the endorsements he obtained was from Bullrich and the toughest sector of Together for Change, which includes former president Mauricio Macri. Immediately, the center-right alliance that brought her to Bullrich as a candidate in Sunday’s elections fractured between hawks and the moderate sectors of that coalition did not support the decision.

In Thursday’s interview, Milei tried to justify the rapprochement between his force, La Libertad Avanza, and a candidate who until recently was for him part of a “political caste” that he wanted to “exterminate.” He first said that building bridges with “the likes” was better than handing over “the country to the Kirchnerists.” Later, he argued that it was a matter of “pragmatism.” “In front of the Bullrich advertisement, I posted a meme. Has anyone seen the metrics for that tweet? It has more than 250,000 likeshas almost 16 million impressions, on my Instagram account alone the post has a million likes”, he stated. She was referring to a message that she published on social networks with the image of a lion – the ultra calls himself El León – and a duck – after Patricia’s diminutive, Pato – who hug each other and hold an Argentine flag.

In the studio, a journalist warned him that likes “they are not votes” and the ultra continued with the clarification: “What I want to say is: there is one salami or three salami [tontos] opining [sobre la decisión de Bullrich] from a computer… You know what? While they look at the lady on the internet, I am in the middle of their sheets.” One of the journalists in the studio pointed out that the metaphor had not been understood, but the driver took the conversation in another direction: “Fátima is going to be angry…”. He was referring to Milei’s partner, Fátima Flórez, an actress and comedian with whom she recently began appearing in public. Milei said that “the beauty” of her partner is “extraordinary” and “superlative” and thus the issue was settled.

“Can we ask for the murmuring to end?”

Minutes before, the ultra had been involved in a tense moment when he interrupted the interview because the “murmur” was “killing” him. “Can we ask for an end to the behind-the-camera murmuring? Because it is very difficult to talk with so many people talking. They are very delicate topics and I see that they do not stop talking, despite my changes in tone to implicitly ask them to do so,” Milei said. “We have an unconventional level of bustle for issues as complex as the ones we are dealing with. And if I make a mistake [me equivoco]”They destroy me publicly and no one is going to say that there was a murmur behind that was killing me,” he continued.

The candidate was explaining that his program coincides “90%” with that of Patricia Bullrich and that he is not willing to negotiate two of his star proposals, dollarizing the economy and closing the Central Bank, when he stopped to ask for silence. On social networks, some users began to comment on this moment of the talk. “It is completely broken,” wrote the youtuber Tomás Rebord in a message. In another text, a former Milei ally, the liberal Carlos Maslatón, wrote that the ultra was a “political stray”: “Everything indicates that between the electoral disaster on Sunday and the surrender to [el expresidente Mauricio] Macri, Milei’s brain has completely ruined.”

The interview was a trend on the social network of the study.” This Thursday, the driver who had interviewed him the night before also made a statement: “All the media called me to talk about it. I didn’t even think it was necessary (…) There was noise, it’s true. There was a murmur above the television logic. There were more people in the studio than usual. The workers are on strike and the studio was full.”

