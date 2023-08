How did you feel about the content of this article?

– 15 Minutes podcast episode talks about the primary elections in Argentina and the victory of Javier Milei

*) The liberal economist Javier Milei, presidential candidate for the political coalition “La Libertad Avanza”, was the great victor in the primary elections in Argentina, held this Sunday (13). There were more than 30% of the votes in favor of him, in national terms.

Milei is 52 years old and has a strong anti-political system speech. The candidate even presents himself as an alternative “against the political caste” of the country.

Even though it was still the primary elections, some things stand out. Among them, the defeat of the so-called Kirchnerism, which currently governs the country. Another detail is the error of the research institutes, which did not signal such a positive result in favor of Javier Milei.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast highlights what exactly is PASO, the Argentine primary elections, and analyzes the results. For this, the Guest is again Jones Rossi, editor of Mundo da Gazeta do Povo.

