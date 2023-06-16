Javier Milei, in February of this year in Buenos Aires. Erica Canepa (Bloomberg)

Javier Milei flies only in Argentina. The libertarian deputy, the latest incarnation of trumpism in South America, it stands as the third force for the October presidential elections while the other parties define their candidates for the internal ones. His popularity, however, seems non-transferable. All the candidacies that he supported in some of the 10 provincial elections that Argentina has seen in the last three months were a fiasco for his party, Libertad Avanza. The last one, this weekend in the northern province of Tucumán, was the hardest blow: Ricardo Bussi, the son of a former repressor of the dictatorship who later became a democratic governor, barely touched 4% of the votes. Bussi’s defeat for the position held by his father called into question the electoral strength of Milei, the great figure of the Argentine ultra-right.

Milei competes among the favorites in the polls that measure the intention to vote for the open primaries in August. The average of the polls gives him a 20% vote intention, firstly if he is measured as a candidate but thirdly if the numbers of the other two great coalitions are looked at, the Peronist Union for the Fatherland -inheritance of the Front of All Created by Cristina Kirchner in 2015, and Juntos por el Cambio, a center-right heir to former President Mauricio Macri. While the ruling Peronism defines its candidates and the macrismo waits for the polls to name theirs, the libertarian economist who came to Congress in 2021 to “kick the political chaste out of the ass” grows without a national structure.

The defeat of Libertad Avanza in Tucumán was followed by the resignation of its candidate for governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Guillermo Britos, who announced on Wednesday that he will not participate in the elections. Britos’ decision leaves Milei’s party headless in the country’s largest constituency almost a week after the lists close. The first rule of the Argentine political manual says that you cannot be president without winning the province of Buenos Aires, but Milei’s adventure goes one step further: if he were to win the October elections, he would not have any governor. provincial. The only candidacy that his party maintains, in addition to the presidential one, is that of a deputy and former youtuber financier as mayor for the city of Buenos Aires, without any possibility of victory.

La Libertad Avanza had announced in May that it would focus “all its efforts and resources” on the presidential race. He passed after the first shovels of the candidates he had promoted in the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro, both in the center of the country, who inaugurated the electoral year by electing governor on April 16. Neither of them reached 10% nor could they use the acronym of La Libertad Avanza.

Then followed the defeats in the province of Tierra del Fuego, where Milei had supported an evangelical pastor who finished third with 7% of the votes, behind the blank votes; in Misiones, where her candidate asked to get off two weeks before the elections; and in La Rioja, where she made her best choice: she supported the nephew of former Peronist president Carlos Menem, who came third with 15% of the votes.

Milei distanced herself from all of them as quickly as she could and did not name them again in public. The libertarian’s political disaffection did not sit well with some allies, who felt abandoned in the face of defeat. This Thursday, Carlos Eguía, the candidate for governor who had promoted in Neuquén, exploded against Milei in his radio program. “We were the only ones in the country who put in 10 candidates, do you know if he called us Milei to congratulate us? Never”, said Eguía, who with 8% of the votes came fourth on April 16. “You made us travel to Buenos Aires to show the media that there were a thousand people who supported you throughout the country and it was a lie,” he reproached Milei.

Eguía, a media businessman and a popular radio voice in his province, is a good example of Milei’s hasty assembly outside of Buenos Aires. A former candidate for legislator, he decided on his affinity for La Libertad Avanza earlier this year, as the party he had represented in the 2021 legislatures joined the great center-right coalition led by former President Macri’s party.

Explosive and rude, he is also known for the complaints against him for discriminatory statements on his radio program. This Thursday it exploded after hearing that the libertarian candidate spoke of Tucumán as “the first great battle” of his party: “And we, those of Tierra del Fuego, the people who played in La Rioja, Neuquén, Río Negro, what have we come To be? Indians? Shit? Yeah shit. For Milei we are all shit.

La Libertad Avanza has nine days to find a new candidate in the province of Buenos Aires, although it is not its only headache. For the July elections in Chubut in Patagonia, Milei has announced that she will support businessman César Treffinger, denounced in court for alleged “illegal intelligence” operations against his political opponents. For those of Entre Ríos, in October, her candidate is the agricultural businessman Sebastián Etchevehere, convicted of diverting a State credit of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

