This Wednesday, in the middle of an agenda in which figures such as the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, appeared; the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres; the French president, Emmanuel Macron; and the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez; The third day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum was marked by the speech of the Argentine president Javier Milei.

As recorded by special media envoys such as The country, from Spain, and La Nación, from Argentina, among others, Milei had been received with great expectations. However, collect The country“As soon as Javier Milei began to speak, the faces quickly began to change. There was only timid applause at the end, many of them bemused.”

In his speech, entitled 'Achieving security and cooperation in a fractured world', Milei expressed for 23 minutes his vision of the reality in which the West finds itself. In her opinion, a scenario with fatalistic overtones influenced by collectivism that “co-opts” the leaders of this civilization, “State control”, social justice and struggles such as feminism and environmentalism.These are the 12 harshest phrases from Javier Milei's speech in Davos.



Javier Milei, president of Argentina, at the Davos Forum.

'The West is in danger'

“Today I am here to tell you that the West is in danger. It is in danger because those who are supposed to defend the values ​​of the West find themselves co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and, consequently, poverty,” Milei said at the beginning of his speech.

Then he added: “The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. “Collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world but, on the contrary, are their cause.”

'Capitalism is the only possible and morally desirable system to end poverty in the world'

“Free enterprise capitalism is not only the only possible system to end world poverty, it is the only morally desirable system to achieve it,” Milei said after describing his vision of the reality of the West.

“Far from being the cause of our problems, free enterprise capitalism as an economic system is the only tool we have to end hungerpoverty and destitution throughout the planet,” he added.

'Social justice is not fair'

“The problem is that social justice is not only not fair, but it also does not contribute to the general well-being. Quite the contrary, It is an intrinsically unjust idea, because it is violent. “It is unfair because the State is financed through taxes and taxes are collected coercively, or can any of us choose not to pay taxes?” said Javier Milei in his speech.

'Thanks to capitalism the world is at its best'

“Thanks to free enterprise capitalism, today the world is at its best. There has never been, in the entire history of humanity, a moment of greater prosperity than the one we live in today,” said Milei, who minutes before emphasized the economic change that the industrial revolution represented.

'A successful businessman is a hero'

“The capitalist, the successful businessman, is a social benefactor who, far from appropriating other people's wealth, contributes to the general well-being. In short, a successful businessman is a hero“said the Argentine president in the first minutes of his speech.

'Socialism murdered more than 100 million human beings'

“Socialism is always and everywhere an impoverishing phenomenon that failed in all countries where it was attempted.. It was an economic failure. It was a failure socially. It was a cultural failure. And he also murdered more than 100 million human beings,” Milei said in her talk.

'Market failure is an oxymoron'

“Not even supposedly libertarian (sic) economists understand what the market is, since if they understood it, it would quickly be seen that it is impossible for such a thing as market failure to exist. Market failure is an oxymoron,” Milei said.

“If someone considers that there is a market failure, I would recommend that they check if there is state intervention in the environment. And if they find that there is no state intervention in the environment, I suggest that they do the analysis again because it is definitely wrong: market failures do not exist“he added.

“In other words, every time you want to correct a supposed market failure, inexorably, because you do not know what the market is or because you have fallen in love with a failed model, you are opening the doors to socialism and are condemning people into poverty,” he said.

'The ridiculous and unnatural fight between man and woman'

“Given the resounding failure of collectivist models and the undeniable advances of the free world, socialists were forced to change their agenda. They left behind the class struggle based on the economic system to replace it with other supposed social conflicts equally harmful to society. community life and for economic growth,” Milei said.

“The first of these new battles was the ridiculous and unnatural fight between man and woman. Libertarianism already establishes equality between the sexes. “The foundation stone of our creed says that all men are created equal, that we all have the same inalienable rights granted by the creator, among which are life, liberty and property,” he declared.

“The only thing that this radical feminist agenda has resulted in is greater intervention by the State to hinder the economic process, giving work to bureaucrats who did not contribute anything to society, whether in the form of women's ministries or international organizations dedicated to promoting this agenda,” he launched.

'Another of the conflicts that socialists raise is that of man against nature'

In the same vein as her criticism of feminism, Milei pointed out against environmentalism.

“Another of the conflicts that socialists raise is that of man against nature. They maintain that human beings damage the planet and that it must be protected at all costs, even going so far as to advocate for population control mechanisms or the bloody agenda of abortion,” he said at the outset.

“Unfortunately, these harmful ideas have been strongly proclaimed in our society. Neo-Marxists have known how to co-opt the common sense of the West. They achieved this thanks to the appropriation of the media, culture, universities and yes, also, the international organizations,” he said.

“This last case is perhaps the most serious, because these are institutions that have enormous influence on the political and economic decisions of the countries that make up these multilateral organizations. If we do not fight these ideas head-on, The only possible destiny is that we are going to have more and more Statemore regulation, more socialism, more poverty, less freedom, and, consequently, a worse standard of living,” he stated.

'Today the State does not need to directly control the means of production to control every aspect of individuals' lives'

“I know that to many it may sound ridiculous to propose that the West has turned to socialism. But it is only ridiculous to the extent that one restricts oneself to the traditional economic definition of socialism, which establishes that it is an economic system where the State is the owner of the means of production,” Milei began in this part of his speech.

“Today the State does not need to directly control the means of production to control every aspect of individuals' lives. With tools such as monetary issuance, debt, subsidies, interest rate control, price controls and Regulations to correct alleged market failures can control the destinies of millions of human beings,” he added.

'Everyone defends a model contrary to the one that led humanity to the most spectacular progress in its history'

“Whether they openly declare themselves communists, fascists, Nazis, socialists, social democrats, national socialists, Christian democrats, Keynesians, neo-Keynesians, progressives, populists, nationalists or globalists, in essence there are no substantive differences: They all maintain that the State should direct all aspects of individuals' lives. “They all defend a model contrary to the one that led humanity to the most spectacular progress in its history,” Milei said.

'The State is not the solution, it is the problem itself'

At the end of his speech, he told the businessmen: “Do not let yourselves be intimidated by the political caste or parasites who live off the State (…) you are benefactors, you are heroes (…) let no one tell you that “Your ambition is immoral. If you make money it is because you offer a better product at a better price, thus contributing to the general well-being,”

“Do not give in to the advance of the State, the State is not the solution, it is the problem itselfor”, he closed.

