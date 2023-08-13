Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei of the La Libertad Avanza alliance, during the closing of his electoral campaign in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 7, 2023. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Burning the Central Bank “will end inflation”; the sale of organs can be “one more market”; Politicians “must be kicked in the ass.” With proposals like these, shot out loud on stage, the ultra-liberal economist Javier Milei has dominated the Argentine public agenda. Histrionic, scruffy, but at the same time very careful about his image, the far-right candidate has imposed his anti-establishment fury in the political debate since the first time he set foot on a television set in 2016. His anger has captivated the frustration of a society fed up with politics: from talk show host to presidential candidate, the polls for this Sunday’s primaries give him almost 20% of the votes, third behind ruling Peronism and a right wing that has more backs, but has begun to look at him for write your own script. Milei did not want to agree. His war cry is against everyone: “The caste is afraid.”

The son of a bus driver who ended up being a transport businessman and a housewife, Javier Milei (Buenos Aires, 52 years old) grew up in a violent home. “For me they are dead”, he used to repeat about his parents in 2018, at the height of his career as a television talk show host. Milei had then not spoken to Norberto and Alicia for a decade, who raised him between beatings and verbal abuse. Inhibited at home, supported only by his maternal grandmother and Karina, his younger sister, he became famous for being angry at school. As revealed by his unauthorized biographer, the journalist Juan Luis González, at the Catholic school where he attended high school they called him Crazy for the outbursts that decades later led him to be the favorite economist on television and national representative. Milei studied at the Cardenal Copello school in Villa Devoto, an upper-middle-class suburb of Buenos Aires, where he played soccer as a goalkeeper in the lower divisions of the Chacarita Juniors team, sang in a band that covered the Rolling Stones, and where he is not reminded of girlfriends or friends.

Milei may fail in her run for the presidency on October 22, but she has avenged the loneliness that reigned in her youth with popular outcry. Some 10,000 people applauded her on Monday, August 7, at the closing of her campaign. The candidate, who made a political career threatening to “kick the ass” of politicians and ranting against “the caste”, reviewed the path traveled since he led the arrival of the extreme right in the Argentine Congress in November 2021. In the year and a half that he has been sitting among the deputies, he did not promote any project and has raffled off each of his salaries among his followers. His faithful applaud both gestures: Milei does not warm the bench, reveals the inefficiency of the Chamber; he is not a populist who distributes his cut, exposes politicians and his salaries are higher every month. While the semi-full stadium chanted the song that has made his flag, “Que se vayan todos”, Milei thanked six names: a The boss, as he calls his sister Karina, his emotional pillar and campaign coordinator; and to Conan, Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas, the five English Mastiffs she calls her “little four-legged boys”.

An economist with a degree and master’s degree from private universities in Buenos Aires, Milei imposed the debate on dollarization in the face of skyrocketing inflation, on the adjustment of public spending that in Argentina maintains a strong State that no politician dares to touch, and the strong hand against the crime. But nothing has caught on as much as her private life.

It is, in part, your responsibility. Milei tends to prefer to get bogged down in explanations than get out of a bind with a yes or no. The biographer González assures, for example, that Milei studies telepathy and has a medium to communicate with the eldest of her mastiffs, who died in 2017, whom she asks for advice. “What I do inside my house is my problem,” he answered about it in an interview with this newspaper. “And if he is, as they say, my political adviser, the truth is that he passed the rag to everyone.”

It is his classic answer. In June of last year, he raised the sale of organs as “just another market” during a radio debate. “Whoever decided to sell you the organ, how did he affect the life, property, or liberty of others? Who are you to determine what he has to do with his life? ”, Questioned Milei, and the spiral got out of control. Days later, a journalist asked her if she adhered to another theory that raised “the sale of children.” “It depends,” Milei replied, and got tangled up. “Wouldn’t the answer be no?” The journalist asked him. “If I had a son, I would not sell him,” he said. “The answer depends on what terms you’re thinking, maybe 200 years from now it could be debated.”

At the end of May, he bordered on nonsense when he raised the gauntlet in a mockery. “Javier Milei is a disheveled panelist who screams on stage and sleeps with eight dogs and his sister,” Victoria Donda, a former left-wing deputy and director of the National Institute against Discrimination during the current Peronist government, described to him. “I don’t have eight dogs, I have five”, she limited herself to responding on the set of a friendly television station who asked her for a reply.

These are unusual outings for someone who should be used to television channels, which he arrived at on July 26, 2016 during one of the midnight television talk shows. “He could be Minister of Culture, but he will be a Minister of Economy,” the host of Stray animals, Alexander Fantino. “You give me the Central Bank,” replied Milei ironically, and she monopolized the entire hour. It was the inaugural moment of the rest of her life. Milei had spent years of hard work. He was an adviser to General Antonio Bussi, a soldier who was governor of the province of Tucumán during the dictatorship and later a national deputy; Chief Economist of the Acordar Foundation, the think tank of a former Peronist governor of Buenos Aires, Daniel Scioli; and he worked in the company that manages most of the Argentine airports. His then boss, Eduardo Eurnekian, one of the richest men in the country, also owns the television station where he rose to fame.

A year ago, many thought that his campaign would not reach this southern winter. On June 10, 2022, against a bitter cold in Buenos Aires, Javier Milei called his first big rally on the outskirts of the Argentine capital. Six months had passed since his arrival in Congress, his popularity was booming and he was already beginning to announce that he wanted to be president. The act was a failure. There were just over a thousand people and the ridicule against the libertarian economist who threatened to lead a national revolution against the “political caste” from an empty stadium and in the middle of nowhere. It was also the beginning of his political war: accompanied only by his sister and a former press advisor for the neoliberal government of the 1990s, some in their bases began to denounce that the party they had built from the mud, La Libertad Avanza, was co-opted. in favor of the recycling of lifelong politicians who have come to less.

The Justice is now investigating whether Milei’s entourage asked for thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for positions on the lists for her general elections in October, but her party is stronger than ever. She has also spoken to her parents again. She turns 53 on October 22, the day of the presidential elections. She could give herself the gift of her life.

