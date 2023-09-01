In recent days it has become almost impossible to turn on the TV in Argentina and not catch a gossip program debating Javier Milei. The presidential candidate who, according to polls, has a great chance of reaching the Casa Rosada in the next federal elections, started to arouse interest in this type of attraction because he had a new girlfriend: the comedian Fátima Florez.

Much loved in the country, the 45-year-old artist (eight years younger than Milei, who is 53) is recognized as the best Cristina Kirchner imitator. Which means that, in the eventual victory of the libertarian candidate, the post of First Lady could be occupied by someone who became famous by satirizing the current Argentine vice president and who for years was the First Lady, before assuming the presidency.

The relationship, which has not yet completed two months but has already been confirmed by both, is just one more connection with the local pop culture of the self-styled “philosophically” anarcho-capitalist, but “in real life” a minarchist. Before Fátima, whom she met in December 2022 at the table of an Argentine variety show similar to the one conducted by our late Hebe Camargo, Milei had a relationship with singer Daniela Mori, who released the song tantric bomb in honor of her then boyfriend.

The dancing pop, which names the now deputy and professor of economics, jokes with the fact that he has worked as a teacher of tantric sex in the past. One of the anecdotes he loves to repeat when someone mentions his activity is that “in tantric sex, any performance below 45 minutes is considered premature ejaculation”.

Joking statements like this are already being duly recovered to confront the candidate in debates and interviews with political journalists. Milei will have to answer for many jokes and bravado said in public over a decade of exposure in the national media, something that has a lot to do with the years in which Jair Bolsonaro, with whom she sympathizes, spent transiting on programs like the superpopby presenter Luciana Gimenez, and the extinct CQCby Band (whose origin is Argentine, by the way).

In one of those appearances on variety shows that helped to popularize his figure with disheveled hair (combed by the wind, as he likes to say), the politician decided to interpret a hit by Leonardo Favio, a singer and film director from Buenos Aires who was a militant of Peronism (fought by Milei). With a bandana on his head and with a lot of courage, he drew some timid applause with the imitation, an art in which his current girlfriend is adept – in addition to Cristina, she perfectly embodies Patricia Bullrich, who is also in the presidential race.

A “rolinga” who loves Pavarotti

As a teenager, Milei was a singer in the band Everest, which was committed to playing songs by the Rolling Stones. He claims to have seen 14 concerts by the band led by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, which is the reason for true worship in the neighboring country. Over there, there is even a term to define who is a follower of the Stones, sporting long hair and wearing tight pants: rolinga.

Despite that connection to rock, style isn’t the only thing that Milei loves. As reported by the gossip programs, the message exchanges that brought him closer to Fátima Florez began with the sending of a song performed by tenor Luciano Pavarotti, The Elixir of Love. The applicant would have replied with FlowersMiley(!) Cyrus’ hit that dominated the charts in recent months.

Talking about marriage, in addition to being too early, can clash with the personal convictions of the presidential candidate, who accumulates quotes saying he does not believe in this type of agreement. For him, when people get married, they stop taking care of each other and the relationship languishes. He is a dating enthusiast, which is so rare that sectors of the Argentine press even speculated maliciously that this position would hide an incestuous relationship with his sister, the strategist Karina Milei, very important for the results that the La Liberdad Avanza coalition has achieved so far. the moment. The insinuations disgust the deputy, who purposely warned that his sister would take the post of First Lady. That was before Fátima appeared on the horizon.

The Argentine comedian and actress, who started her successful career imitating Xuxa (the Brazilian even sent her a happy birthday video), differs a lot from Javier Milei on the subject of marriage. For more than two decades, she was married to her own manager, Norberto Marcos, and the separation, announced in June, occupied a good amount of space in afternoon programs. But not because of any scandal, on the contrary. The divorce drew attention to the way the ex-spouses spoke about each other in interviews, always between many tears, reaffirming that they would continue to love each other, but no longer under the same roof.

confrontation with artists

All this connection with the artistic world and with the universe of celebrities should not prevent Milei from extinguishing the Ministry of Culture if he is led to the Casa Rosada. In her most viral video, “El Peluca” (a nickname that alludes to her vast head of hair) appears taking stickers off a whiteboard with the names of all the ministries she wants to exterminate. The one for Culture is among those taken off with the cry “AFUERA!”. The candidate says he intends to govern Argentina with just eight ministers of state.

For the most part, the artistic class is concerned with the ideas exposed by Javier Milei, not just for the sector. Lali Espósito, one of the most popular singers and actresses in the country, lamented the good performance of the libertarian in the primary elections and classified him as dangerous. The rock band La Renga, on the other hand, did not like to see one of its choruses adapted into a campaign song by the candidate.

The problem with Callejeros, one of the favorite groups of Flamengo coach Jorge Sampaoli, was bigger. Its vocalist associated Milei with Nazism in a presentation, to the fury of the candidate, who promised to take legal action. Despite claiming to be a Catholic who does not attend church, the politician has already stated that he intends to dedicate himself exclusively to studying the Torah (the holy book of Judaism) after leaving the Argentine presidency.

Another issue that comes up often and often in the hermana media is about the fate of Javier Milei’s dogs. He, who once owned five English mastiffs, named after liberal economists, today prefers not to give details about his canine passions. All because a Brazilian woman who helped him walk the dogs daily heard a threat coming from someone inside a car that the animals’ days were numbered. If they go to the Casa Rosada, next to the comedy star Fátima Florez, the Argentines will answer on October 22 or December 10, in case there is a second round.