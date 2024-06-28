The Argentine Congress granted the first legislative victory to the liberal president Javier Milei in the early hours of this Friday. approve its economic reform package, albeit scaled back from the original version after months of debate.

According to the criteria of

“The Office of the President of the Argentine Republic celebrates the approval of the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines,” published the official account of the presidency on X.

Since midday this Thursday, the Chamber of Deputies debated the modifications introduced by the Senate to the so-called ‘Bases Law’ and finally resolved, by 148 votes to 107, to sanction the law including those changes.

People hold flags outside the Senate. Photo:EFE Share

Nevertheless, maintained the original version of the tax reform package, which includes the restoration of the income tax that reaches salaries.

With this sanction, the president achieves the delegation of legislative powers for one year, incentives for large investments for 30 years, a relaxation of labor legislation and authorization to privatize a dozen public companies, among other points.

We are going to give President Milei’s government the tools so that it can reform the State once and for all.

“We are going to give President Milei’s government the tools so that it can reform the State once and for all,” said the head of the ruling bloc Gabriel Bornoroni in his closing speech.

The reform package achieved its final approval after a tortuous procedure that returned it to the Lower House as the review body for the modifications.

“The national government achieved the approval of the first law towards the free and prosperous country that Argentines chose,” says the presidential statement.

What does this triumph for Milei imply and what is coming for Argentina?

Politically, approval means “a complete success for the government.”political scientist and economist Pablo Tigani told AFP.

But economically “it will be a return to the politics of the 1990s with deregulations, privatizations and unconditional opening of the economy that will cause a hard blow to industry and small and medium-sized national companies, with a phenomenal transfer of income to the most concentrated sectors of the economy,” he assessed.

An Argentinian counts the wads of bills he needs to pay the rent for his apartment in Buenos Aires, taking into account inflation. Photo:Tomas Cuesta. Getty Share

This is a tailored suit made for the sectors of power concentrated in Argentina.

“This is a tailor-made suit made for the sectors of power concentrated in Argentina,” said Peronist deputy Hugo Yasky in his speech, who considered that the law allows foreign capital “to come and keep the oil and lithium in exchange.” you’re welcome” and that will turn the country into “a tax hideout.

Political scientist Tigani warned that “Laws don’t mean much when the economic and social situation is explosive.”

“I see governability problems and a president in check over the social situation despite having his laws,” he explained.

Argentina, with its economy in recession and inflation at 280% annually as of May, suffered a 5.1% collapse in Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter of this year and has more than half of its population in poverty.

But it also represents new political challenges, according to analyst Carlos Germano, from the consulting firm Germano y Asociados.

“Getting the first law is of utmost political importance, but the government now has a new challenge because the dialogue opposition is going to begin to generate another policy that is totally different from the one of these six months,” he said.

This will force Milei “to prioritize management, be much more president and stop promoting the character that allowed him to get here”he said.

Deputy Oscar Agost Carreño, part of an opposition bloc that supported the government’s initiative, said in the debate: “We are going to give the government the tools because we believe that it has to resolve what it has not been able to do until now. Now the excuses are over.”

What changes have occurred in the project since its original version?

Originally, the ‘Bases Law’, which Milei launched with pomp as the foundation of his government plan, contained more than 600 articles, but After a failure in its treatment in February, it was reduced to 238 articles that were also modified in the Senate.

To obtain approval, the government removed from the list of companies to be privatized the flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas, the Argentine Post Office and Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA), which controls Public TV and National Radio.

A protester wearing a Milei mask. Photo:AFP Share

The government also sacrificed a reform in the pension system that involved eliminating a moratorium that benefits those who, upon reaching retirement age, cannot prove 30 years of contributions, in a country with almost half of the workers in the informal sector.

The area surrounding Congress was fenced off to prevent protests and incidents, such as those that occurred during the debate in the Senate two weeks ago. although this time there were no large demonstrations in front of the building.

The Executive must promulgate the law for it to come into force, but can also veto it in whole or in part.