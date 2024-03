President of Argentina, Javier Milei. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Abir Sultan

The Argentine president, Javier Milei, revoked this Saturday (9), a decree that increased the salary of high-ranking Argentine officials, including that of the Chief Executive. In a statement published on social media, Milei explained that salary increases for the head of state, vice-president, ministers and secretaries of the National Public Administration were cancelled. According to the statement, the increases were automatic, instituted during Cristina Kirchner's government.

“I have just been informed that as a result of a decree signed by former president Cristina Kirchner in 2010, which established that political leaders should always earn more than public administration employees, an automatic increase was granted to the political staff of this government”, wrote Milei, in reference to the increase in the minimum wage for workers, announced on February 21, which was followed by an increase in the salary of the president, ministers and other government positions.

According to Milei, who has been adopting a stance of austerity and spending cuts since assuming the Argentine presidency, “the situation inherited is critical, and Argentines are making a heroic sacrifice. It's time for politicians to pay the cost of what they caused”, said Milei.

Former president Cristina Kirchner, mentioned by Milei as the author of the decree for automatic salary increases, countered the libertarian, and took the opportunity to accuse the Argentine president of “destroying Argentines’ pensions and salaries”. “I want to think that you read what you sign, don't you? [decreto sobre aumento] of January, you did not expressly include the authorities, and in February you and your employees were included”, wrote Kirchner, saying that the decree signed by her 14 years ago would not be related to the current president's salary adjustment.