The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced on Tuesday night that Chelsea, the club of the Premier League, and its owner, the American Todd Boehly, “is interested in investing in Argentine soccer.”

There are many international football clubs that want to invest in Argentina, because it goes without saying that this country is a cradle of crashes.

This was expressed in an interview with The nation one week away from disclosing andl Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70/2023 that among several measures enables the possibility of transforming into Sports Joint Stock Companies (SAD) to football clubs.

”As soon as the decree came out, Chelsea was interested in investing in Argentina“Milei said in dialogue with Luis Majulin reference to the BlueCo group that has been the owner since 2022 of the two-time Champions League champion London team.

”There are many international football clubs that want to invest in Argentina, because it goes without saying that this country is a cradle of crashes,” said President Milei. And finally he added that “there is a lot of business to do with the Argentine case. Investments of more than 1 billion dollars could be presented in a very short period of time,” the president emphasized.

BlueCo is a consortium that just over a year and a half ago bought the English club for more than 4 billion pounds sterling after the United Kingdom forced Roman Abramovich, the former Russian owner of Chelsea, to put the club up for sale in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The investment company led by the American Todd Boehly and its partners, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, They kept the club, the Stamford Bridge stadium, the women's team, the Chelsea Foundation and the rest of the parts that operated in the sports institution. In addition, they own the German team RC Strasbourg Alsace.

A week ago, in his questioned megadecree, Milei established the possibility that Football clubs in Argentina can become Sports Joint Stock Companies (SAD) and cease to be Non-Profit Civil Associations.

“Modification of the corporate law so that football clubs can become public limited companies if they so wish,” said point 27 of the 30 reforms that the president announced in a recorded video in which he explained the measures.

The provision established that “any right of a sports organization may not be prevented, hindered, deprived or undermined, including its right of affiliation to a confederation, federation, association, league or union, based on its legal form, if it It is recognized in this law and complementary regulations.”

In this way, a possible penalty from AFA for clubs that would like to adopt this change, since at the moment it is not contemplated in the statute of the Argentine Football Association that clubs can be SAD.

AFA headquarters in Buenos Aires

Currently, All clubs registered with AFA in Argentine football are considered Non-Profit Civil Associations. where the majority control of the club is in the power of the members, who are the ones who elect the club's authorities in elections every four years.

The case is different in countries such as Chile, Brazil or Uruguay, where there is the possibility of being Public Limited Companies, in the same way that occurs in European countries such as the United Kingdom, France or Germany.

Previously, Milei had suggested the intention of making this change in some interviews where he explained that he “I liked the English model.” From now on, if the decree is not stopped by Justice, clubs may choose to become Public Limited Companies run by investors or shareholders, however, most teams, in their statutes, establish that this is prohibited, and They should make changes to it to be able to move forward in this direction.

This would involve voting with members where two-thirds would have to vote affirmatively for the change.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

