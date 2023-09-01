Javier Milei, candidate for the presidency of Argentina, reacted to the words of President Gustavo Petrowho made a comparison with Adolf Hitler, the top Nazi boss.

Milei has been recognized for his ideology, which he himself calls “libertarian”, and which has earned him the second round of the Argentine elections to be held in October 2023.

The economist has been a critic of other political currents. “What is a socialist deep down? It’s rubbish, it’s human excrement,” he said in a talk with the Colombian radio station RCN.

For that phrase, President Gustavo Petro wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter): “This was what Hitler said.”

In that same interview, Milei affirmed that Argentina could not fall into the hands of socialism, because for him it is a complete disease: “To the extent that a country embraces these ideas, the only thing that will happen to it is to be increasingly poor. This is what happens to Argentina, where not only the economic is destroyed, but also the social and cultural in all aspects of life. In other words, decadence is general in all aspects of life and that is socialism.”

Milei’s response to President Petro

The Argentine economist referred to what the Colombian president said. “As a socialist, nothing surprises me. Petro is the Forum of Sao Paulo,” he said to Mainland Radio.

Besides, He described President Petro as “part of the decadence”: “We bother those liberals a lot, because we leave them in evidence.”

In this sense, he insisted that Argentina should take a new direction: “When adjustments have to be made, politics never adjusts, the State never adjusts, it is always up to the private sector. Argentina is bankrupt in all aspects of its social life, from the economy, from justice, from the way in which we relate to each other”.

Who is the Argentine Javier Milei?

Milei, with a speech in which he installed the dollarization proposal, to demolish the Central Bank and promising to pass a “chainsaw” through public spending, He became the pre-candidate for the Presidency of Argentina with the most votes out of those who competed in the primaries held on August 13.

He was born on October 22, 1970 in the city of Buenos Aires and has a degree in Economics from the University of Belgrano. He has two other postgraduate degrees, and has served as an economic advisor in various organizations, political candidates and recently in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000.

Javier Milei (52 years old) greets fans at the recent Buenos Aires Book Fair. Photo: Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. EFE

He will turn 53 on the day of the general elections, which he will arrive as the candidate with the most votes in the primariessomething that even he could not imagine, after having been considered an invention of the media because he began to gain public notoriety in 2016 for his interventions in the local press characterized by radical anti-system and traditional political “anti-caste” discourses.

The political space that it leads, La Libertad Avanza, surprised by being the most voted force in the country (31.63%), over the opposition coalition Together for Change (27.83%) and the pro-government Union for the Homeland (26, 19%), with 72% of the vote counted.

A survey by the consulting firm Analogías, revealed at the end of August, positions La Libertad Avanza with 32.1% of the intention to voteabove its competitors.

