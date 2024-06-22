The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, received this Saturday in the German city of Hamburg, in the north of the country, a medal from the neoliberal Hayek Society, which considers that the president is leading a fundamental change of course to “free the population from shackles” and restore “hope.”

The Argentine leader was received by about 200 standing attendees, who applauded and shouted “freedom” at the Hafen hotel in the port city, where he was presented with the medal by the president of the Hayek Society, director of the Kiel Institute of Economic Studies. (IfW), Stefan Kooths, in the presence of his sister, Karina.

“You defend a fundamental change of course without populist promises, of cheap solutions (…)”stressed Kooths, who argued that instead Milei, “without the paternalistic attitude of an opulent state in constant expansion”, “releases the shackles that prevent people from helping themselves” and “returns people to their country” self-confidence and that gives them hope.

The president of the Hayek Society praised Milei as one of the “rare pioneers who fortunately appear in moments of greatest need” to give a devastated country the opportunity to get out of the dead end to which “interventionism” has led it.

“You are not a populist, but a popularizer of free market ideas,” said Kooths, who pointed out that the fight undertaken by the Argentine president is not only taking place at the economic level, but also at the cultural level.

“Its main opponent is called cultural Marxism, since the purely economic socialism of Karl Marx was long ago liquidated on a theoretical and practical level,” said the president of the Hayek Society, who rejected “egalitarian nihilism, the fantasies of identity politics , the wrong postcolonial paths, radical feminism”, among others.

“You may be politically incorrect, but above all you are politically correct”Kooths joked.

The Hayek Society has in recent years come under fire in Germany for its refusal to distance itself from far-right figures, such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Beatrix von Storch, who is among its members.

Thus, among those attending this Saturday’s event was the controversial former head of the German secret services, Hans-Georg Maaßen, known for spreading conspiracy theories and for his links with various personalities of the extreme right.

Milei will travel to Berlin, where He will meet this Sunday with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in a “brief working visit” that will ultimately turn out to be shorter than expected.

Although initially the Argentine was going to be received with military honors and a joint press conference with Scholz and Milei had been announced, these plans were abandoned at the last minute, according to the German Government, due to the guest’s refusal to appear before the press.

“At the end it is a very brief working visit, at the wish of the Argentine president, I say this expressly,” explained this Friday the spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, who stressed that there was a “clear refusal” by Milei to participate in a round of press.

However, the German media also speculated that the annulment could be related to the comments of a spokesman for the German Executive who this week described Milei’s statements about the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, as “in bad taste.”

Protests in Hamburg against Milei’s visit

Meanwhile, several hundred protesters protested this Saturday in Hamburg (northern Germany) against the awarding of a medal to the Argentine president based on a call launched by Argentine and Latin American diaspora organizations and German NGOs and left-wing organizations.

With banners with slogans like “Neoliberal Misery”, Some activists gathered in front of the hotel where Milei received the Hayek Society medal.

While, About 400, according to the regional network NDR, with signs that read messages such as “Milei is not freedom, it is fascism” or “Argentina is not for sale”, marched to request the annulment of the award of the medal.

According to the police, the organizers had registered about 500 people for the protest, although the law enforcement forces did not want to tell EFE until the number of participants in the march had concluded, which could not approach the heavily guarded hotel.

The call was part of the so-called “anti-Milei month”, a series of events in various parts of Germany called by a platform of Argentine and German organizations.

The agenda of protests against the Argentine president culminated this Saturday in Berlin with a “festival of democracy” that included tango classes and live music.

Meanwhile, the main German newspapers reported this Saturday on the visit of a “difficult guest” who has become a “rising star of the global right”, as reported, for example, by the German public broadcaster ARD.