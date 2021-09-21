Javier Milei was the surprise of the PASO in the City of Buenos Aires, where in obtained 13.66% of the votes for national deputy with almost 240 thousand votes in his favor. The self-proclaimed libertarian candidate, with a lot of media presence before, during and after the elections, now showed himself with former goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert.

The emblem of the Paraguay team had already supported him on social networks with a video of the Argentine and a hashtag: “#MILEIPUROITE”, which in Guaraní is “very sure”, making it clear who he supports and what their confrontation is with progressive and populist governments.

The Buenos Aires candidate for La Libertad Avanza reflected together with the glory of Vélez Sarsfield on the social and economic context of Argentina and the region. Together they highlighted the growth of spaces that profess freedom in various parts of Latin America.

Milei wasted no time and encouraged him to make the leap to politics in his country: “A man like José Luis it would do a lot of good to the society of Paraguay“.

As reported by the libertarian space, the conversation revolved around the problems of the region.

In this sense, Milei said that the fundamental problem of Argentinaa “is a problem of moral values, which translates into loss of economic growth, increased poverty and indigence. “” That is the reason for a strongly resentful society that is sinking us, “he explained.

For his part, Chilavert highlighted the importance of involvement in the public issue of people who are not from politics, since they would help “to change things”.

He said that in this aspect Milei is an example. “He is a man of the people and who loves his country. In the region we need honest and transparent people like him. Young people are not wrong to choose it, “he praised others.

Not only was there a political coincidence between Milei and Chilavert, but something that it is not so well known, the thing is the economist was also an archer and he even became a starter in the lower Chacarita.

Celebration of José Luis Chilavert for the anniversary of Vélez intercontinental champion. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros / file

A committed archer

Chilavert is a strong right-wing activist in the region, who always “flirts” with the idea of ​​venturing into Paraguayan politics and on Twitter he thinks about the situation.

He does so, not only from his country, but from Argentina (which he knows very well and where he lived for many years), Cuba, Venezuela and others. He is also in favor of the liberal ideas that Milei proclaims.

Very recently he gave his opinion on the direction that our country took during the presidency of Alberto Fernández. “I agree to help people, but it has been shown that subsidies are not the way, because that leads people to slavery, because people get used to not working,” he considered.

And it went further: “Socialism only serves to foster bums. Retirees in Argentina earn 19 thousand pesos and a person who never contributed to the State, today, with the subsidies reaches 80 thousand pesos, “he indicated. Chilavert warned that”the way is not populismIt is neither Venezuela nor Cuba. “

That’s why it was very hard before the decision of the Government Argentine to withdraw from the international lawsuit against the violation of Human Rights in Venezuela.

“It is an aberration. We all know that there is an illiterate, dictator and murderer which is Nicolás Maduro. They have killed innocent people for thinking differently and starve them to death, “he was outraged.

In a kind of “anti-K crusade” that he has in the country, the Paraguayan lashed out with everything at Augusto Costa, Minister of Production from Buenos Aires, who decided to get involved in the politics of Vélez and officially presented a political space in the Fort, called “Plan Go”.

Augusto Costa you have not won anything, Velez is family and Kirchnerism has no place in the White House, find another Club, Velez has a work history and Don Pepe Amalfitani if ​​he lived he would kick you out of the Club. – José Luis FelixChilavert Gonzalez (@JoseLChilavert_) September 1, 2021

“Augusto Costa, you have not won anything, Vélez is family and Kirchnerism has no place in the White House (sic), find another Club, Vélez has a history of work and Don Pepe Amalfitani if ​​he lived he would kick you out of the Club. Out with the K de Vélez, “wrote the ex-archer, furious with Axel Kicillof’s official.

“Dear Chila, if there is something Don Pepe taught us, it is that in Vélez there has to be room for everyone, for idols like you, great architect of our sports glories, and for members who want to contribute to improve our Club. Velez needs us all. A hug, “Costa replied, seeking to compose and aware of the criticism of an idol.

“Find yourself another Club, in Vélez The K’s have no place,” said the goalkeeper, closing that door of dialogue.

