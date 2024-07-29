“Milei, you can’t last a round with me, you cowardly bug,” were the words used by Nicolás Maduro during his celebratory speech for the results given to him by the National Electoral Council (CNE) and for which he was re-elected to the presidency.

According to the criteria of

The CNE, amidst opposition questions, delivered a bulletin with 80% of the tables counted:

Nicolás Maduro reached 5,150,092 votes, equivalent to 51.20%.

Edmundo González obtained 4,445,978 votes, which left him with 44%.

Other candidates received 461,704 votes, or 4.6%.

Nicolas Maduro and Diosdado Cabello Photo:AFP Share

Moments later, the current president took to the stage in the early hours of July 29 to celebrate. In one part of his speech, He used harsh epithets against the president of Argentina: “Nazi fascist”, “traitor” and “cowardly bug”.

“From Caracas, Venezuela, I say no to Milei. Milei, you trash, you are the dictatorship. (…) You can’t last a round with me! He must be bursting with laughter with his monster face because he is an ugly and stupid guy,” he said.

Javier Milei responds to Nicolas Maduro

Argentina’s president has described the results of Venezuela’s presidential election as an “electoral scam” and ignored the announcement by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of that country.

“He doesn’t even believe in the electoral fraud he’s celebrating. Neither does the Argentine Republic,” he wrote on his X account.

Javier Milei, president of Argentina. Photo:EFE Share

“We do not recognize fraud, we call on the international community to unite to restore the rule of law in Venezuela, and we remind the Venezuelan people that the doors of our homeland are open to every man who chooses to live in freedom,” he added.

Besides, He said that “the insults from Dictator Maduro are flattery to me.”

Message from the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, following insults from the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Photo:X: @JMilei Share

Previously, in a video, Milei asked Venezuelans for “courage”: “You will get ahead, keep fighting.”

🇦🇷🇻🇪 | URGENT: Argentine President Milei addresses Venezuelan citizens through his TikTok: “Dictator Maduro has committed fraud. They have awakened the Venezuelan lions and sooner or later socialism will end, that model will end… pic.twitter.com/sihP2nMa1Q — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) July 29, 2024

The Argentine president’s statements come shortly after the Foreign Ministry announced that the Executive “rejects and disavows the result announced by the Venezuelan Government in which it claims victory in the presidential elections that took place on July 28” and denounced that Maduro “has once again disregarded the will of the Venezuelan people to live in a free, prosperous and democratic Venezuela.”

As a reply, The Venezuelan government demanded that all diplomatic personnel from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay leave their country “immediately”.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE