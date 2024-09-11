The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, presents himself as ‘the Nostradamus of economics’ in the first episode of his series, released this Wednesday through the social network X and which narrates the construction of his public figure.

With an epic narrative built on audiovisual archives of public events and television programs, the first episode of “Milei, the series” traces the path begun by the libertarian economist in 2015, with his first media appearance, until his arrival to the Argentine Presidency, last December.

“Force of Heaven, I need all of your power. Let #LaSerieDeMilei be trending NOW! Activate it to the MAX!!!!!!!”, wrote Santiago Oría, responsible for the series and director of Audiovisual Production for the Argentine Presidency, in a message on X reposted by Milei himself.

Protests in Argentina. Photo:AFP

The first installment

The first episode, which has already been seen by some 312,000 people, also devotes a good part to the head of state’s interpretation of Argentina’s economic history, from its boom in the 19th century to its current decline.

With Milei’s own voice as narrator, it is clear that, from the reading of the ‘anarcho-capitalist’ economist, Argentina is no longer “the richest country in the world” due to the “scam” that was the creation of the Central Bank.

He vindicates the government of Peronist Carlos Menem (1989-1999) and his neoliberal policies and states that the ‘convertibility’ that he established between the US dollar and the Argentine peso was “the best thing that ever happened to Argentina in its entire history.”

The conservative Mauricio Macri, who governed the country between 2015 and 2019 and who is an ally of the current Executive, is described as a man of “good ideas” but who was surrounded by the “wrong” people.

From that time, the series shows numerous appearances by Milei on television programs predicting the failure of Macri’s “gradualist” economic policy, something that finally happened, giving rise to calling the current president “the Nostradamus of the economy.”

It is also shown as a mass phenomenon, histrionic, exalted, with acidic and unfiltered humor, with a chainsaw in hand, at events, on television and even in the theater.

Argentine President Javier Milei waves to the crowd from an armored tank during a military parade celebrating Argentina's independence. Photo:AFP

According to the series, the “hero” was born in April 2015, when a more restrained Milei appeared for the first time on Argentine television as a simple “academic and teacher” of economics, although – he already warned then – he also considered himself a “rockstar.”

The ultra-liberal president announced the launch of this docuseries at the end of August through a trailer that showed images of some of his campaign events and explosive appearances on television channels over the past few years.

Since his arrival in the Executive, both Milei and those who accompany him in the Government have used the social network owned by businessman Elon Musk as their main means of communication.