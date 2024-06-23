The head of the German Government, the social democrat Olaf Scholzreceived this Sunday in Berlin the Argentine president, Javier Milei, in a brief working meeting in which The German stressed his conviction that when introducing reforms it is necessary to take into account their impact on the population and protect social cohesion.

“The chancellor and President Milei spoke about Argentine reform purposes and their repercussions for the population. In this sense, the chancellor stressed that from his point of view the social compatibility of the reforms and the protection of social cohesion should be important criteria. “said the German Government in a brief statement.

The two leaders also addressed the negotiations for a trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the Mercosur states, with consensus that these should be “completed quickly”.

Berlin also indicated its support for Argentina’s possible entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a topic that was also addressed.

Javier Milei and Olaf Scholz. Photo:EFE Share

The approximately one-hour meeting focused on “the entire range of bilateral relations,” including economic, trade, energy and global climate protection issues.

It is a very short working meeting, at the wish – I say this expressly – of the Argentine president.

It is the first time that Milei meets with a Social Democratic head of government in the six months since he took office as president, although the format does not correspond to the usual state visits in Berlin.

“It is a very short working meeting, at the wish – I say this expressly – of the Argentine president,” a spokesman for the German Executive explained on Friday, who attributed the cancellation of program points initially planned to Milei’s “clear refusal” to participate. at a press conference.

Raw materials and energy



In an interview with the weekly “Wirtschaftswoche“, the Argentine ambassador to Germany, Fernando Brun, explained that The meeting with Scholz would focus above all on economic relations and he noted that now is a “good time” to close agreements, for example in the lithium extraction sector, an essential raw material for Berlin due to its role in the manufacture of batteries. .

The ambassador also refuted allegations about Milei’s ties to the far-right and stated that he is “different” from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and the Spanish right-wing party Vox.

Javier Milei. Photo:AFP Share

“On commercial issues Javier Milei is clearly closer to Olaf Scholz than to the AfD (German far right) or Marine Le Pen in France,” he said.

Germany is the eighth foreign investor in Argentina, behind countries like the United States and Spainwith interests in the manufacturing, mineral and oil extraction and retail and wholesale trade sectors, and with the presence of companies such as Siemens, Volkswagen and Bayer.

According to data released today by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), German companies in Argentina see the results of the Milei adjustments as “mixed”, since on the one hand they are concerned about the reduction in domestic demand, while On the other hand, business expectations have improved.

Protests against Milei



Milei and Scholz shook hands amid the shouts and slogans of about fifty protesters.

With banners of “Argentina is not for sale” and shouting slogans like “Milei, trash, you are the dictatorship” The protesters had been called by a platform of German NGOs and Argentine diaspora organizations.

Lucio Piccoli, from the Assembly in Solidarity with Argentina in Berlin, explained to EFE that The objective of the series of mobilizations against Milei’s trip is to draw the attention of German society and the Government “to the problem it represents not only for the situation and population in Argentina, but also its very direct connections with the extreme right in Europe.” .

Protests against Milei. Photo:EFE Share

The rally was eminently peaceful, although there was a small altercation with some Milei supporters.

The Foreign Spokesperson of the Social Democrats in the Bundestag (lower house of Parliament), Nils Schmid, today expressed his “great concern” about the situation in Argentina and in statements to the ARD network stated that he assumed that relations between both countries would be difficult under Milei.

Deborah Düring, a spokesperson for the Greens, Scholz’s party’s government partners along with the Liberals, had urged the chancellor to address “the dismantling of democracy, the dismantling of the welfare state and the increasing repression of protesters” and stated that “interests in raw materials can never be above our values.”