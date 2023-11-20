The elected president of Argentina, Javier Mileiratified this Monday one of the ideas he developed during the electoral campaign: the privatization of public media and the majority state oil company, YPF.

“Everything that can be in the hands of the private sector is going to be in the hands of the private sector,” said Milei in an interview with radio Miter, the day after winning the second round that will take him to the Presidency of Argentina on the 10th. next December.

Milei mentioned his intention to sell YPF, the oil company controlled by the Argentine State since 2012, a nationalization of the shares in the hands of the Spanish Repsol that led to a recent ruling in the United Stateswhich forced Argentina to pay 16 billion dollars to the Burford Capital fund and that the State appealed.

“The first thing to do is put it back together,” Milei said of YPF, pointing out “the deterioration” of the company in terms of results that made it worth “much less” than when it was “expropriated.”

YPF was created in 1922 in Argentina and was the first vertically integrated state oil company in the world, but in the 90s the corporate type was changed and in 1999 it was privatized and sold to Repsol, which sold 25% of its share to Petersen Energía since 2007, until the State expropriated 51% of the shares held by Repsol in 2012.

“In the transition that we are thinking about in the energy issue, both Enarsa and YPF have a role as long as the structures are rationalized, they are put to create value so that they can be sold in a very beneficial way for Argentines,” explained the president. elect.

Javier Milei’s campaign closing in Córdoba, Argentina.

YPF shares rise more than 29% on Wall Street and more than 10% in Argentina, after Milei proposed its privatization.

The libertarian economist also stated that “both Public Television and National Radio and the state news agency Télam have to be privatized.”

“Public Television has become a propaganda mechanism,” said the leader of La Libertad Avanza (right) and recalled that 75% of the time that their space was talked about during the electoral campaign was done “in a negative way” and “spreading lies and contributing to the campaign of fear” that, he considered, made him his rival.

“I do not support having a covert propaganda ministry,” Milei said.

Milei also stated this Monday that its “work lines are working with the work lines” of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)with whom the country has a debt of close to 46 billion dollars.

“Our lines of work are working with the lines of the Fund,” said Milei in an interview with Miter radio, after the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, had congratulated the president-elect on her social networks and shown her desire to work “closely with him” to develop a plan that “guarantees the macroeconomic stability” of the country.

The leader of La Libertad Avanza (right-wing) defeated this Sunday with 55.69% of the votes the official candidate (Peronism), the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who obtained 44.3%, to occupy the presidency of Argentina.

Names that will make up his cabinet

Milei confirmed three new names that will join a Cabinet that already had some figures who joined during the electoral campaign.

So he said that Carolina Piparo, who competed in La Libertad Avanza as a candidate for governor of Buenos Aires, will be the head of the Anses (National Social Security Administration); while the lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona, who was not involved in space movements until now, will take over as Minister of Justice. Furthermore, the economist Diana Mondino She will be the future chancellor.

Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina.

Milei confirmed this morning that there will be a total of eight ministers. Nicolas Posse He will be the coordinator, the Chief of Staff, who is currently considering positions for the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), according to the president-elect.

During the campaign, the libertarian had already said that the graduate in Family Sciences Sandra Pettovello I would be the Minister of Human Capital. She also sounded loud that Guillermo Francoswho worked actively these months, would be appointed to the Ministry of the Interior.

Argentine companies soar on the New York Stock Exchange

Argentine companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange saw their values ​​skyrocket this morning in the first stages of the day on Wall Street, with increases that in many cases exceeded double digits.

His reaction was highly expected as today is a holiday in Argentina (for Sovereignty Day) and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange is inactive, and everything indicates that for investors, the victory of the right-wing Javier Milei is good news.

It stands out for its unprecedented rise and for its YPF volume, which rises 36% 40 minutes after opening; Another in the sector such as Transportadora Gas del Sur also has a strong increase of 22%, and Pampa Energía a more moderate increase of 7%..

In the banking and financial sector, Grupo Financiero Galicia registered an increase of 23%; Banco Macro, 19%; Cresud, 21%, BBVA Argentina, 16%; Supervielle Group, 12%.

The Loma Negra cement company rises 12%; the steel company Tenari, 1.8% and Telecom Argentina 4%.

Without operations in banks and exchange houses in Argentina until Tuesday, eyes are also focused on the behavior of the so-called “Bitcoin dollar”one of the many alternative prices in the South American country and that since Milei’s victory on Sunday night has begun to rise strongly, exceeding 1,000 pesos per unit.

Market analysts anticipate a rise in the price of the dollar given Milei’s proposal to dollarize the economy at an uncertain conversion exchange rate and because, in addition, the market was betting until last week on a victory for the Minister of Economy, the Peronist. Sergio Massa, whose proposals did not immediately include substantial modifications in exchange rate policy.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL