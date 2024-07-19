LThe complicated relationship between the presidents of Argentina and Brazil, Javier Milei and Lula da Silva respectively, wrote a new chapter this week with the recall of the Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires, Julio Bitelli, to the Planalto Palace. A gesture that, despite Brazilian attempts to downplay its significance, ends up being “a serious wake-up call” for its counterpart, according to Argentine journalist specializing in international relations, Dacil Lanza.

According to the criteria of

Bitelli met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, President Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, according to reports from media outlets such as CNN Brasil, G1, UOL and Infobae.

During these meetings, the officials asked the diplomat for a report on Milei’s participation in the Conservative Political Action Conference between July 6 and 7, where he coincided with the controversial former president and staunch rival of Lula, Jair Bolsonaro.

The event organized by the most conservative sector of Brazilian politics caused special interest because Milei, who was the star of the event, preferred to attend it instead of participating in the Mercosur summit of leaders held the following day.

Furthermore, the cancellation of his participation took place shortly after Milei again launched harsh epithets against Lula, whom he called “communist” and “corrupt.” The words deeply resonated with the Brazilian leader, who demanded that his counterpart apologize if he ever wanted to meet with him.

It should be noted that since his election in November 2023, Milei has not met with Lula. An issue that is not minor if we consider that Brazil is Argentina’s main trading partner.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Argentine President Javier Milei during a meeting at the CPAC Brazil conference in Balneario Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil, on July 7, 2024. Photo:x: OPRArgentina Share

Diplomatic hope

The Brazilian government explained to the media that the main objective of the summons to Ambassador Bitelli was to evaluate the direction of the bilateral relationship, which “is going through a different moment.”

“The idea is to discuss issues of bilateral relations, how to move them forward in the best possible way, with the attention they deserve,” the diplomat said in statements collected by Infobae.

“The concern is that the differences between the presidents do not harm the relationship. Lula is clear that the relationship between the two countries must continue to be important, regardless of the differences in priorities and worldviews.”he added.

Sources from Planalto have assured local media that the call for a consultation does not constitute retaliation against the Argentine government. Dacil Lanza, an Argentine journalist from Télam and specialist in international relations, considers that it is nothing more than “a very symbolic gesture.”

📌| “Milei and Lula have different world views, the idea of ​​the call is to identify ways to advance the relationship between countries beyond these differences” 🗣️We spoke with Julio Bitelli, Ambassador of Brazil in Buenos Aires #NowTheySay pic.twitter.com/vRLT9rgnKP — Futurock.fm (@futurockOk) July 16, 2024

“Bitelli undoubtedly has vast experience in the diplomatic field and his knowledge of Argentina is clear. But it does not seem to me that the improvement of relations depends on the call for consultation made by Itamaraty. These types of calls are, on the one hand, a search for more precise information about the country to which the ambassador is delegated, but they are also a symbolic gesture and a call for attention. When a country calls its ambassador for consultation, it undoubtedly seeks to give a political symbolism of distance and today this call for consultation should be read in this way,” considers the author of the Mundo Propio newsletter on Cenital.com.

These types of calls are, on the one hand, a search for more precise information about the country to which they are delegated, but they are also a symbolic gesture and a call for attention.

Although Milei and Lula are on completely opposite political sides, the conflict between the two leaders has more personal nuances than ideological ones. Speaking to El Comercio, Argentine political analyst Santiago Rodríguez Rey pointed to Milei’s long-standing relationship with the Bolsonaro family as the origin of this enmity with Lula.

“Milei is trying to establish a kind of global dichotomy, it is the same reaction he had with Pedro Sánchez in Spain,” says the analyst.

For Lanza, on the other hand, the confrontation reached a new level during the last Argentine elections, where The Brazilian head of state expressed his support for Kirchnerist Sergio Massa and called for “defeating the extreme right” represented by Milei.

“But this is read in the context of an election, once Milei comes to power the approach should be different because it is not a question of personal affinities but of the future of two countries,” says the journalist.

“I don’t see Milei willing to apologize as Lula demands. The perspective is that he can continue to maintain relations through his foreign minister, who went there, took photos with Lula (in Mercosur) and so on. But I don’t see him willing to give in and comply with the condition that Lula set. Unless the scenario changes, Milei will do well in terms of his individual agenda but not in terms of the country’s agenda,” he adds.

Argentine President Javier Milei participates during the Latin American Jewish Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo:EFE Share

The most important partner

The issue takes on even greater importance if we consider that Brazil represents Argentina’s main trading partner. The South American giant is the destination of 17.1 percent of all Argentine exports and sends 22.9 percent of the products it imports, according to the latest trade report from Argentina’s National Institute of Statistics and Census.

Both governments have faced similar situations in the past. The most recent was when Bolsonaro and Alberto Fernández held the same positions, which allowed them to develop what Alejandro Frenkel, a doctor in Social Sciences and professor of International Relations at the National University of San Martín (Argentina), defines as a “policy of strategic patience.” In any case, it is undeniable that this tension will end up influencing bilateral relations.

Lanza agrees that “the relationship between Brazil and Argentina will hardly change or be completely redefined based on the misunderstanding between Lula and Milei,” but one should think about the opportunities for improvement that are being overlooked because of this distancing.

“Brazil has been key in relation to energy issues that occurred during the recent Argentine winter. These are issues that are not Brazil’s obligations but rather political gestures that are key for us. What is lost are new opportunities for commercial, political and support exploration between the two countries. I don’t think Lula will jeopardize the structural relationship with Argentina, but I see him willing to continue sending symbolic gestures to Milei and vice versa,” he added.

Renzo Giner Vasquez

The Trade (Peru) / GDA