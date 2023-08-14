The ultraliberal economist Javier Milei, presidential candidate ahead of “Liberty Advances” and the most voted in the primary elections held this Sunday (13) in Argentina, said in a festive speech to supporters after the election, which defined who will run for government leadership on October 22, which intends to “put an end” to Kirchnerism and what he called the country’s political “caste”.

Milei received more than 30% of the votes nationally and called on the population to join this “true expression of change” and a “new liberal revolution” that aims to put an end to the wing of Peronism represented by the late former president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and current vice-president and former president Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015).

“For this to be a complete party, I want to say to that third of Argentines who decided that Freedom Advances will be the expression that will change Argentina that we are facing the end of the caste model”, shouted the ultraliberal candidate in an allusion not only to Peronism , but also to the “Together for Change” opposition (from the center-right and which has ex-president Mauricio Macri among its leaders).

Argentina has been suffering from rising inflation for more than a decade, and the latest official figures, 115.6% a year, suggest that the outlook will not change anytime soon.

In addition, there are fiscal imbalances and a local currency that depreciates daily against the US dollar. Markets are expected to react strongly on Monday to the primary results.

“We are facing the end of the caste model based on that atrocity that says: ‘where there is a need, a right is born’, but they forget that someone has to pay for that right, which translates into a strong fiscal deficit”, declared Milei.

Eliminating the Central Bank, dollarizing the economy and reducing public spending are some of Milei’s proposals that earned him the most votes in 17 of the country’s 24 districts.

“At the beginning of the 20th century, Argentina had 22 crises, 20 of which were the result of fiscal deficits, and today it is the country with the greatest fiscal pressure in the world,” he added.

Finally, Milei ended the festive speech by guaranteeing that “you cannot have different results with the same people as always” and invited the 30% of Argentines who abstained from voting this Sunday to join the “liberal revolution” with a view to the elections. October 22 General.

Bolsonaro supported Milei

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had declared his support for Milei last Thursday (10), by sending a video published on the Argentine’s social networks in which he said he shared many of his values, such as defending the family, property privacy, freedom of expression, among others.

“We have a lot in common. To begin with, we want the good of our countries, we defend the family, private property, the free market, freedom of expression, the legitimate right to defense. And we do want to be big, up to our territory and our population”, said Bolsonaro (see in full) .

Bolsonaro wished the Argentine deputy good luck in the presidential race on October 22, and said he hopes to visit him soon. Milei supported the re-election of the former Brazilian president in last year’s election campaign and said at the time that “Brazil has put its freedom at stake. Therefore, I strongly support Bolsonaro against the radical left.”

Milei is 52 years old and presents herself as an alternative “against the political caste” of the country. He is often compared to “Argentine Bolsonaro” due to his conservative proposals.

In 2021, Javier Milei stood out on the political scene when his party, Liberdade Avança, won five seats in the Chamber in the legislative elections. In the city of Buenos Aires, they received 310 thousand votes, about 17% of the total, finishing in 3rd place, behind the government and opposition fronts.

Opposition to Fernández ranked 2nd

Another opposition front to the current government of President Alberto Fernández was the second most voted nationally: Together for Change, with 28.24% of the votes. In this case, the internal dispute for the candidacy was won by former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, with 17% of the votes nationwide, against 11.25% for the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The current Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa, was the second most voted pre-candidate in national terms, with 21.32%, leading the best with leftovers in the dispute for the presidential candidacy for the Union for the Fatherland, since the lawyer Juan Grabois obtained 5.79%. The Peronist and base coalition of the current government, however, was only the third most voted in the country, with 27.11%.

In addition to Milei, Massa and Bullrich, two other candidates managed to get enough votes to qualify to run in the October presidential elections, because their political fronts surpassed the barrier clause of more than 1.5% of the votes on Sunday.

They are the non-Kirchnerist Peronist Juan Schiaretti, governor of the province of Córdoba, with 4.31% of the votes, and Myriam Bregman, of the Left Front, with 2.57%.

About 35.4 million Argentines were summoned this Sunday for the so-called PASO (primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory), which defined the lists of candidates who will run in the general elections on October 22.

In addition to the presidential race, Argentina will define the occupants of 130 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 in the Senate. 43 Argentine representatives will also be elected to the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur).