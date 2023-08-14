With 91.01% of the polls counted by 00:46, the right-wing candidate had 30.36% of the votes

Javier Milei, from the La Libertad Avanza coalition –which brings together 4 Argentine right-wing parties–, was the candidate with the highest percentage of votes in the primary elections for the presidential race in Argentina. With 91.01% of the polls counted by 00:46, he had 30.36% of the votes.

Then appear:

Sergio Massa, from União pela Pátria (left) – 21.30%;

Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change (right) – 17.02%;

Horacio Larreta, from Together for Change (right) – 11.22%;

Juan Grabois, from União por Pátria (left) – 5.75%;

Juan Schiaretti, from We Do for Our Country (left) – 4.00%;

Myriam Bregman, from the Left Front (left) – 1.84%;

others – 8.51%.

Voter participation was 68.5% -1.5% above the previous one, in 2021, when there was a turnout of 67%. The record was in 2011, when 78.66% of those able to vote went to the polls.

There were setbacks in Buenos Aires because of the mixed voting system. Argentina uses both physical and electronic ballots. Polling stations in the city were open until 7:30 pm. In the rest of the country, it ended at 6 pm.

Javier Milei & economics

using the motto “against the political caste” and introducing yourself as “unlike anything else out there”the right-wing liberal economist in Argentina, Javier Milei, rose in the polls for the 2023 presidential elections, even leading the 1st round with around 29% of the voting intentions, according to the celag (Latin American Geopolitics Strategic Center).

Among her main campaign proposals, Milei defends Argentine dollarization as a solution to high inflation in the country. “Ending inflation is not a technical problem: it is the easiest problem of all. The most complicated problem is economic growth. You started the 20th century with a country that was the richest in the world and is now ranked 140th.”said the economist in interview to the the country in July.

Faced with political and economic dissatisfaction, Milei proposes a plan to enable “a sharp cut in public spending”. The project includes the privatization of state-owned companies in a similar way to the policy observed in the 1990s and undone by former President Néstor Kirchner. Milei also states that he intends to reduce government spending to 10% of GDP in his 1st year in office.

UNDERSTAND THE PRIMARY ELECTIONS

Primary elections were implemented in 2009. All voters aged 18 to 70 must vote, regardless of party affiliation.

Although many coalitions use the primaries to choose which candidates will represent the parties in the presidential race, the caucuses are also important for party alliances that only have 1 candidate running.

For the dispute of presidents and governors, the most voted candidate of each party runs for election as long as he has received a minimum percentage of 1.5% of the total vote. If it does not reach the result, the candidate of the acronym will not be able to dispute the election.

For the Chamber and the Senate, only parties that receive at least 1.5% of the votes will be able to contest the proportional elections, regardless of how much each candidate received individually.

In Argentina, presidential elections are held every 4 years. The same period is used for the Chamber election, which elects almost half of the deputies (130 or 127, alternately at each election, out of 257 seats). Senators serve six-year terms. Each election chooses a third of the Upper House, which has 72 seats.

For gubernatorial elections, each province has its own calendar. This year, only 4 will choose new chief executives: Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Entre Ríos and Santa Cruz.

In general elections, presidential candidates need at least 45% of the votes or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the other candidates to win in the 1st round. If no one reaches that mark, a 2nd round will be necessary, which is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023. In this case, the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Understand the schedule elections nArgentina this year: