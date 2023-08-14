With 91.01% of the polls counted by 00:46, the right-wing candidate had 30.36% of the votes

Javier Milei, from the La Libertad Avanza coalition –which brings together 4 Argentine right-wing parties–, was the candidate with the highest percentage of votes in the primary elections for the presidential race in Argentina on October 22. With 91.01% of the polls counted by 00:46, he had 30.36% of the votes.

Then appear:

Sergio Massa from União pela Pátria (left) – 21.30%;

Patricia Bullrich from Together for Change (right) – 17.02%;

Horacio Larreta from Together for Change (right) – 11.22%;

Juan Grabois, from União pela Pátria (left) – 5.75%;

Juan Schiaretti, of We Do for Our Country (left) – 4.00%;

Myriam Bregman from the Left Front (left) – 1.84%;

others – 8.51%.

Voter participation was 68.5% -1.5% above the previous one, in 2021, when there was a turnout of 67%. The record was in 2011, when 78.66% of those able to vote went to the polls.

There were setbacks in Buenos Aires because of the mixed voting system. Argentina uses both physical and electronic ballots. Polling stations in the city were open until 7:30 pm. In the rest of the country, it ended at 6 pm.

the argentinian newspaper clarion informed that the leadership of Javier Milei “surprised the whole country”. On the last search of voting intentions by Opina Argentina, carried out from July 25 to August 2, Javir Milei had 20% of the intentions, behind Sergio Massa, who registered 28%.

“We are in a position to win the race in the first round”said Milei, celebrating the victory of his coalition.

Javier Milei & economics

The country faces an economic crisis with inflation reaching, in June, its highest level in more than 30 years (115.6%). In this scenario, some of the country’s biggest problems – such as the devaluation of the peso, rising prices and the agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) – are central to the agenda of each candidate in the primaries.

using the motto “against the political caste” and introducing yourself as “unlike anything else out there”the right-wing liberal economist in Argentina, Javier Milei, rose in the polls for the 2023 presidential elections, even leading the 1st round with around 29% of the voting intentions, according to the celag (Latin American Geopolitics Strategic Center).

Among her main campaign proposals, Milei defends Argentine dollarization as a solution to high inflation in the country. “Ending inflation is not a technical problem: it is the easiest problem of all. The most complicated problem is economic growth. You started the 20th century with a country that was the richest in the world and is now ranked 140th.”said the economist in interview to the the country in July.

Faced with political and economic dissatisfaction, Milei proposes a plan to enable “a sharp cut in public spending”. The project includes the privatization of state-owned companies in a similar way to the policy observed in the 1990s and undone by former President Néstor Kirchner. Milei also states that he intends to reduce government spending to 10% of GDP in his 1st year in office.

MAIN CANDIDATES

In June, the governing coalition Unión por la Patria presented Sergio Massa, the current Minister of Economy, as the main candidate of the Peronist unit for the presidential elections. He will contest the party’s internal election against union leader Juan Grabois.

The centre-right, represented by the Juntos por el Cambio coalition, launched Horacio Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires, and Patricia Bullrich, former Minister of Security, as the names that will compete in the primaries.



Playback / Twitter @SergioMassa – 28.Jul.2023 Sergio Massa proposes “fiscal balance, trade surplus, exchange competitiveness and state instruments for development with inclusion”

Massa is the 3rd Minister of Economy under Alberto Fernández. He took on after the president decided to unify the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in an attempt to centralize actions to solve the Argentine economic crisis.

When took on As head of the portfolio in August 2022, Massa promised to meet the fiscal deficit target of 2.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), established in the agreement with the IMF. He also stated that he intended to strengthen the Central Bank’s dollar reserves to stabilize the foreign exchange market.

At the time, to contain inflation, which he considered “the biggest factory of poverty that any country can have”Massa proposed to compensate for losses in wages with an extraordinary bonus.

For the minister, the relationship between Argentina and the IMF is “probably the worst legacy of the previous government”referring to the mandate of former president Mauricio Macri, responsible for closing the agreement with the international fund in 2018.

“It is a debt that is not on the roads, nor in schools, nor in hospitals, nor in any improvement for Argentine companies and families”said Massa in a speech at the end of July, when announced that the country will pay the debt of US$ 2.7 billion (about R$ 12.8 billion, at current prices) that it owed to the IMF. Negotiations include the use of the Chinese currency yuan to prevent the outflow of dollars from the country.

Although the minister has not yet disclosed his economic plan for a possible presidential term, Massa has already signaled that its main premises would be the “fiscal balance, trade surplus, exchange competitiveness and state instruments for development with inclusion”.

According to Massa, the next president should try to support the export account with what he calls “agribusiness complex, agriculture with added value”. Also noteworthy is the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline, the government’s largest energy infrastructure project. The project was inaugurated in July and promises to save more than US$ 4 billion a year in gas imports to the country.



Playback / Twitter @horaciorlarreta – 2023 The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horracio Larreta, announced his candidacy for the Presidency of Argentina in February. He says that, if elected, at the end of his term as president, the salary will be “higher than the current one”

Also in February, the mayor of Buenos Aires announced his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of Argentina. On his Twitter profile, Larreta said: “It is time for us to encourage each other to transform the country forever.”.

“We are going to change Argentina by generating a stable economy, fighting inflation and removing obstacles for those who produce, work and invest in the country. This is how we are going to create millions of jobs.”completed.

Among the proposals to revive the Argentine economy and contain the rise in inflation, the candidate for Juntos por el Cambio defends a “plan to lower inflation and protect wages”, stating that at the end of his term as president, his salary will be “higher than current”.

for him, for “solve” inflation is necessary “attack the root” of the problem: the fiscal deficit. “We cannot spend more than what comes in. We are going to review the national budget line by line, eliminating privileges in the State and we are going to put an end to the deficit of public companies. The accounts will close without raising taxes”said in his proposal plan released online.

Larreta also defends a free and single exchange rate established in the 1st year of his government, in addition to promoting a market opening plan that doubles exports in up to 6 years.



Playback / Twitter @PatoBullrich – 2023 Patricia Bullrich was Mauricio Macri’s Security Minister. She advocates the removal of exchange controls and the strengthening of the Argentine Armed Forces

Known as the argentinian iron ladythe former security minister promises her constituents a “steady hand” against crime and corruption and strengthening Argentina’s armed forces. brings also a strong anti-Peronist rhetoric.

Regarding his economic plan, Bullrich it says which intends to reduce government spending, remove exchange controls and conduct a review of Argentina’s tax and fiscal laws to simplify the financial structure. The former minister supports a system where pesos and Argentine dollars are used together in the economy.

UNDERSTAND THE PRIMARY ELECTIONS

Primary elections were implemented in 2009. All voters aged 18 to 70 must vote, regardless of party affiliation. In the election, the candidates of each coalition are chosen to run for the Presidency, in addition to the candidates for the governorships of the provinces, Chamber and Senate.

Although many coalitions use the primaries to choose which candidates will represent the parties in the presidential race, the caucuses are also important for party alliances that only have 1 candidate running.

For the dispute of presidents and governors, the most voted candidate of each party runs for election as long as he has received a minimum percentage of 1.5% of the total vote. If it does not reach the result, the candidate of the acronym will not be able to dispute the election.

For the Chamber and the Senate, only parties that receive at least 1.5% of the votes will be able to contest the proportional elections, regardless of how much each candidate received individually.

In Argentina, presidential elections are held every 4 years. The same period is used for the Chamber election, which elects almost half of the deputies (130 or 127, alternately at each election, out of 257 seats). Senators serve six-year terms. Each election chooses a third of the Upper House, which has 72 seats.

For gubernatorial elections, each province has its own calendar. This year, only 4 will choose new chief executives: Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Entre Ríos and Santa Cruz.

In general elections, presidential candidates need at least 45% of the votes or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the other candidates to win in the 1st round. If no one reaches that mark, a 2nd round will be necessary, which is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023. In this case, the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Understand the schedule elections nArgentina this year: