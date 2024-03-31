This Sunday at 8 pm the first part of the interview that the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, gave to journalist Andrés Oppenheimer for the American network CNN.

This week part of the dialogue had already been known. In those previews, Milei talked about topics such as the elections in Mexico, the conflict in Israel and his relationship with other leaders in the region, including Gustavo Petro, from Colombia.

These statements were a cause of discord in Colombia, after the president Milei referred to his Colombian counterpart with “disobliging” words” and called him a “murderous terrorist.”

After said pronouncementthe Colombian Government ordered the expulsion of all diplomats who were in the Argentine Embassy in Bogotá and rejected President Milei's accusations.

Milei's new taunts to Petro

In dialogue with CNN, President Javier Milei responded to Andrés Oppenheimer's question about who were the worst presidents in Latin America.

“Without a doubt, the worst presidents in Latin America, due to scandal, what has to do with the dictatorship of Venezuela; with the communism that Petro wants to promote in Colombia; or what Nicaragua has or what Cuba has, that is the worst of everything. They are truly despicable,” said the Argentine president.

Minutes later, He referred to the elections in Mexico and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It is a compliment that an ignorant person like López Obrador speaks badly of me,” Milei added about the president of Mexico.

Relations between Colombia and Argentina are not broken, according to Foreign Minister Murillo

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, the chancellor (e), Luis Gilberto Murillo, spoke about the diplomatic differences that existed between Argentina and Colombia after the statements of President Javier Milei.

The chancellor insisted that relations are not broken and conversations between both nations are taking place through official channels. Consular work, commercial exchange and Colombian-Argentine transnational alliances continue.

“We are not breaking diplomatic relations between Colombia and Argentina. These are maintained. They are not at their best, but they are not broken. We want it to be clear that we do not accept President Javier Milei's expressions of disrespect,” commented Foreign Minister Murillo.

The senior official pointed out that he hopes that “this difficult moment can be overcome.”

