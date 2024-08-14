With President Javier Milei as the main speaker, the annual edition of the Council of the Americas will be held this Wednesday in Buenos Aires, bringing together businesspeople and officials from all over Argentina to analyze the economic situation and the prospects for the country and the region in the short and medium term.

The event is organized by Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA) and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC). It will take place at the Alvear Palace Hotel, starting at 8:30 a.m. (local time).

In addition to Milei’s participation, other members of the Government of La Libertad Avanza are confirmed among the exhibitors, such as Guillermo Francos, Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, and the heads of the portfolios of Deregulation and Transformation of the State, Federico Sturzenegger; of Foreign Affairs, Diana Mondino; and of Security, Patricia Bullrich.

There are also leaders from various provincial governments: Jorge Macri, from the City of Buenos Aires; Ignacio Torres, from Chubut; Carlos Sadir, from Jujuy; Rolando Figueroa, from Neuquén; and Alfredo Cornejo, from Mendoza. The president of AS/COA, Susan Segal, and the head of the CAC, Natalio Mario Grinman, will also be present.

The program includes a conversation about artificial intelligence with representatives from leading international companies in the field and a talk by Sergio Díaz Granados, executive president of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF).

