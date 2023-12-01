Edson Rossi – Editora 3i Edson Rossi – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edson-rossi-editora-3/ 01/12/2023 – 23:35

Making a bet on the success of Javier Milei’s government ahead of the Argentines is something so foolhardy that not even the liberal bible The Economist took the risk. He preferred to state that the future reserved for Argentina under its new and eccentric leader “is uncertain”. I will also work in this field, and say that it is impossible to know what the Milei government will be like. But I will not endorse the simplistic version of the Crazy Anarchopitalist constructed by the absolute majority of our press and our analysts. For me, his success will have less to do with what he said on the campaign trail. It will have more to do with what you can put into practice about what you think. In short, it has much more to do with the decadent political-parliamentary model of our neighbors, not far from what we practice in Brasília.

The first point to highlight is that Milei is not Bolsonaro. Our lumpen-ex-president never came even a comma closer to what the civilized world calls liberalism. Only in Brazil does the Liberal Party love state teats as much as our PL. JB himself is an eternal public servant. He never set the alarm clock for the real world. His LinkedIn limits him to having been in the military and political. Today, trouble and crying. In the economic field, he made a fool of Paulo Guedes — which he achieved without much effort, that is to say. In the field of customs, it made the country live with shallow minds the size (sic) of senator and former minister Damares, the binary religious boy-wears-blue and girl-wears-pink. On the environmental agenda, he played the pass-boi-passa-boiada. In Justice, Sergio Moro is deprived of the adjective of fair. In strategy, the group militates. The same one that was good at managing jewelry and proto-coups, but not vaccines. Or does anyone forget the mess of Eduardo Pazuello, who sent vaccines against Covid-19 to Macapá that were supposed to go to Manaus, in a mistake of 1 thousand kilometers? If Dudu commanded the landing in Normandy, decisive in the Allied victory in the Second World War, the forces would stop in Hamburg and the outcome of the conflict would be uncertain.

The madness of our neighbors is not in Milei. It is being a country stuck in backwardness. Like us

No. Milei has nothing to do with it. Listening to advice from your dead dog is much closer to sanity than what Brazil experienced for four years. The fact that he received a call from Bolsonaro says more about giving a (deserved) flack to Lula, who burned a little more of Brazilian diplomacy by interfering more than he should have in the Peronist campaign of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, which had Sergio Massa as candidate. Milei says things like “governors, spend less”, because those who pay the bill for this fiscal diarrhea are the poor. It is true. And he says that Argentine state-owned companies are bad. It is true. He says that the political castes entered power as if it were a private and family bodega. And he’s right about that too. And he says that the populist-Peronist braggadocio experienced in Argentina in this millennium, with a brief, not very consistent hiatus by Mauricio Macri, threw the country into the deep end. It is true.

Not even positioning himself as an anti-politician brings him closer to Bolsonaro — only ill-intentioned or ignorant people saw our JB as a non-politician. By choosing Luis Caputo as Economy Minister, Milei gives his first messages. And they seem very coherent. Caputo had a career in the world of large financial institutions (JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank) before entering politics during the Macri government. In this sense, he is more like Paulo Guedes, with the difference that his boss Milei has someone who knows what liberalism is. If Milei will self-boycott, it is unlikely. Most likely, the narrow-minded and backward political forces in Argentina (but we could also write Brazil) will boycott his attempt to refound the State. In fact, the madness of our neighbors is not in their choice of Milei. It is being a country tied to political-institutional backwardness. An evil very similar to what we experience.