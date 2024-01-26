Javier Milei has lost the first member of his cabinet after 45 days of Government. Late Thursday, the Argentine president fired his Minister of Infrastructure, Guillermo Ferraro, a former Peronist who was in charge of coordinating the militants who monitored the vote counting during the victory in last November's elections and who ended up in the cabinet. in charge of public works. The only official confirmation of the dismissal has been a I like from President Milei in a tweet from a militant who stated that the Ministry of Infrastructure will be lowered in rank to be a secretariat in charge of the Minister of Economy. The presidential spokesperson, who gives a press conference every day before noon, has suspended this Friday's conference without having given an official version of the dismissal.

According to local media, Ferraro (Buenos Aires, 68 years old) was fired for allegedly leaking information about cabinet meetings to the press. The last was a threat from the president to the provincial governors published on Thursday morning in the newspaper Clarion. “I'm going to leave them without a penny, I'm going to melt them all down,” the president reportedly said, who has been trying for weeks to convince the opposition to approve his megalaw of deregulation of the State in Congress. The pressure on the governors has become essential for the law to be passed: with the opposition blocs blurred and without finding a consensus in its favor, Milei has decided to squeeze the provincial governments by cutting off federal funds if they do not call their congressmen to vote for the law.

The strategy has convinced governors like that of Tucumán, in the northwest of the country, where the Peronist Osvaldo Jaldo called on the deputies of his province to break with the alliance of hegemonic Peronism, Unión por la Patria, and to put together their own bloc in the lower house of Congress. For now they are the only ones, but the Government has been insisting on pressure for days. “The adjustment of public accounts will include all the items that the National Government transfers to the provinces. The zero deficit is not negotiated. If they do not vote for the law, they clearly understand that the adjustment will be greater for everyone,” Milei spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Tuesday. The Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, later delved into his social networks: “If all the economic measures proposed in the law are not approved, the adjustment will be greater, fundamentally for the provinces,” he wrote on Wednesday in X. Both said – with a little more elegance – the same thing that Milei would have said at the cabinet meeting this Thursday.

Ferraro was one of the superministers with whom Milei aimed to reduce the State's portfolios. The Peronist Alberto Fernández had had 21 ministries in the previous mandate, and Milei reduced the offices to nine. In Infrastructure, a new ministry, contained the portfolios of Public Works, Energy, Transportation, Mining, Telecommunications and Housing. Public accountant and financial advisor who worked in the private sector in recent years advising large engineering works, Ferraro was also undersecretary of the Peronist Eduardo Duhalde during his interim presidency after the 2001 crisis or advisor to the Treasury in the City of Buenos Aires governed by the liberal Mauricio Macri. The mixed profile seemed to serve the new Government, which proposed eliminating public works to move to a “Chilean-style” public works model, which will revolve around granting works to the private sector. The Ministry of Infrastructure, according to local media, will become under the orbit of the Ministry of Economy.

