– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the election of Javier Milei and the future of the relationship between Argentina and Brazil

*) Argentine voters confirmed their desire for a radical change in command of the country. The libertarian candidate Javier Milei won, with a good margin of votes, against the Peronist Sergio Massa.

Javier Milei, founder of the A Liberdade Avança coalition, is 53 years old and an economist. He was chief economist at a private pension company, senior economist at HSBC and professor of economics and says he is a supporter of the Austrian School, which defends economic freedom and non-interference by the State in the area.

The inauguration is scheduled for December 10th. From this date on, Milei promises to put into practice the measures she announced as a candidate.

In fact, during the electoral campaign, Javier Milei did not make exactly pleasant statements about Brazil and, mainly, the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Will there be a difference between what the then candidate Milei said to the now president-elect Milei in the relationship between Argentina and Brazil?

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about the subject and receives the journalist Diogo Schelpwho is a columnist here at Gazeta do Povo.

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, news podcast from Gazeta do Povo #Presentation and script: Márcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro assembly: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.