Libertarian Javier Milei overturned the hegemony of Peronism, which had won six of the nine presidential elections since redemocratization in Argentina in 1983, and became this Sunday (19) the new president of the South American country.

Even before the official results were announced, his opponent in the second round, Peronist Sergio Massa, made a statement earlier this evening acknowledging his defeat. “I communicated with Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him luck,” he said. The libertarian’s inauguration will be on December 10th.

After Massa’s speech, the first official counting numbers were released: with 86.59% of the votes counted, Milei had 55.95% and the Peronist had 44.04%.

Javier Milei, founder of the A Liberdade Avança coalition, is 53 years old and an economist. He was chief economist at a private pension company, senior economist at HSBC and professor of economics and says he is a supporter of the Austrian School, which defends economic freedom and non-interference by the State in the area.

In the first election he contested, the 2021 legislative elections, Milei was elected national deputy. This year, the libertarian was the most voted in the Argentine caucuses, held in August. In October, he was second in the first round and qualified for this Sunday’s contest.

An admirer of Donald Trump and friend of the Bolsonaro family, he is against abortion, skeptical about climate change and states that in his presidency “there will be no cultural Marxism”. He believes that the new Argentine generations are more likely to agree with his opinions because “they have less time exposed to the brainwashing of public education”.

“I didn’t come to guide lambs, I came to awaken lions”, he often repeats. Among his proposals are the dollarization of Argentina’s economy and the end of the Central Bank.

These measures will be part of its strategy to try to recover the Argentine economy: poverty today affects 40% of the population, inflation in October was 142.7% year-on-year and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the country will have 2023 the sixth GDP contraction in ten years.