The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, officially invited President Gustavo Petro and his team so that they can be present at his inauguration on December 10, in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

The invitation is being considered while Petro is participating in COP28 in Dubai.

(Read also: Review of Javier Milei’s visit to the United States before his inauguration: what did he talk about?).

According to RCN Radio, the future president did send the invitation to Petro. Javier Milei is known for being a libertarian and is currently in the formation phase of his government team. In addition, one can highlight his commitment to cutting state spending to address inflation in Argentina.

“The invitation is transmitted to your head of State and/or Government or your high authorities to participate in the official activities planned for said occasion,” the letter says. So far, neither Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva nor President Petro have responded yes or no.

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, greets hundreds of supporters. See also Ukraine, on social media and on TV false images of the conflict: "So Russia uses falsehoods to justify the war"

Milei’s victory in the presidential elections generated multiple reactions in this regard, one of the first being that of President Petro.



(Keep reading: Milei will present his resignation as a deputy to take office as president of Argentina).

He indicated his concern that this victory was an advance by the “extreme right” in the country of tango and also highlighted that neoliberalism is not a solution to the challenges that arise today.

The participation of the Colombian president in the inauguration may signify Colombia’s interest in Argentina’s new policy.

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia

So, now Attention will be focused on the bilateral relations of the two countries already that, due to the thinking of each of the leaders, their economic positions are different.

(We recommend: Milei travels to the US for the first time as president-elect: what will he do?).

At the moment, Gustavo Petro’s final decision could mean a key moment in diplomacy not only between Argentina and Colombiabut also in the Latin American region.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL