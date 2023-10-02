The candidate of La Libertad Avanza, the economist Javier Milei, This Sunday he denied that there were 20,000 missing people during the last military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983).

“We value the vision of memory, truth and justice. Let’s start with the truth. There were not 20,000 missing, there were 8,753”said the candidate with the most votes in the PASO (primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory) elections held last August.

The libertarian candidate made this statement during the pre-election debate held in Santiago del Estero (northwest), the oldest city in Argentina, in which the five candidates for the Presidency of the South American country offered their proposals on the economy, education and human rights and democratic coexistence.

Candidates for the presidency of Argentina in the first debate.

The economist expressed his complaint about the “aberrant” accusations of which Their formation has been the object during the electoral campaign: “fascists, fascists, Nazis, nothing to do with us.”

“There is no place for those accusations,” added Milei, who pointed out that the party he leads is “against a one-eyed vision of history”, because “in the 70s there was a war”, in which the state security forces committed “crimes”but “also terrorists “They killed people, tortured them, planted bombs and committed crimes against humanity.”

Milei’s running mate, Victoria Villarruel, who, according to the libertarian scheme, would take over if she wins the October elections, in addition to the Vice Presidency, skills in security and defense, is someone close to the military sphere and had contacts with former repressors.

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei.

He recently organized an event in Buenos Aires to recognize victims of terrorism of leftist organizations.

According to human rights organizations, Some 30,000 people were, without going to trial, disappeared, tortured and thrown into the sea; Controversial figures due to the contrast with official state data – which record some 9,000 missing persons – and by those who relativize the dictatorship.

“There were not 30,000 missing people, there were 8,753. We are absolutely against a one-eyed vision of history,” Milei’s position on the last military dictatorship in the #Debate2023. pic.twitter.com/unxNvhxl28 — Marcelo Bonelli (@BonelliOK) October 2, 2023

The candidate of the Together for Change coalition (center-right), the Minister of Security during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), Patricia Bullrich, asked the rest of the candidates to stop “falsely accusing her” of having stained hands. of blood for his membership in Montoneros (Peronist left). “When the law does not prevail, tragedies come.

I learned that the only way is in peace and coexistence. I chose the path of the rule of law,” said Bullrich, who did not deny having belonged to the group’s youth bodies and compared himself to the former South African president, Nelson Mandela, and the Uruguayan, José Mujica. In addition, the center-right asked that the victims of the dictatorship, but also those caused by “terrorist organizations.”

EFE