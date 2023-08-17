Names are on the campaign advisory board; the libertarian candidate will meet with 2 representatives of the fund

The most voted candidate in the Argentine presidential primaries, Javier Milei has already defined which economists will accompany him in his meeting with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). The economist said on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) that he had been contacted by the organization for a meeting. The fund should also meet with Patricia Bullrich, winner of the primaries on Sunday (13.Aug) of the coalition Juntos por el Cambio.

“The date is not yet known. But the meeting with the Fund will be in Buenos Aires, with 2 representatives of the organization, and Javier will be accompanied by the 3 economists that make up his advisory board: Roque Fernández, Carlos Rodríguez and Darío Epstein”a spokesperson for La Libertad Avanza told the newspaper clarion.

In a possible victory for the libertarian candidate in the general elections on October 22, the expectation is that one of them may be nominated for the position of Secretary of Economy. Roque Fernández already held that position during one of Carlos Menem’s terms, as did Carlos Rodríguez.

Another member of Milei’s economic team is Diana Mondino, director of institutional relations at CEMA University. She topped the list for La Libertad Avanza deputies in the City of Buenos Aires. Emilio Ocampo, developer of the dollarization plan that the candidate promotes as one of his main proposals, has also had his name raised for a possible position of Secretary of Economy.

WHO IS MILEI

Javier Gerardo Milei, 52 years old, graduated in economics and led with 30.4% of the votes in the primary election of August 13, 2023 in the dispute for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right on the ideological political spectrum, with ultra-liberal ideas on economics. He advocates closing the country’s central bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for the Casa Rosada by the coalition “La Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances). Milei defines herself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against state interference in society and in favor of the free market system. Says your program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of selling organs and defends non-compulsory and private education.

